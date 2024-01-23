Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
International Stars Ignite At Manfeild This Weekend

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Super Sprint

Witness the next generation of racing superstars take to Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon this weekend 26-28 January with the return of the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship series.

The weekend’s high-octane spectacle will headlined by international rising stars in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (CTFROC), alongside the thunderous return of the Super V8s and the electrifying debut of the TA2 Muscle Cars.

In support will be the Toyota 86 Championship and the Summerset GT New Zealand superstars including two brand new Mercedes AMG GT2’s.

The second of five successive events for the CTFROC drivers for the majority it will be their first time to the region.

Currently headed by Poland’s Roman Bilinski after a sensational set of race wins at last weekend’s season opener it’s ground zero as the drivers take on a brand new venue.

One driver who does know the location is Marton’s Kaleb Ngatoa. With proven success in the formula he showed leading pace last weekend and is likely to be one to show the others the way around the 3.03km circuit.

Action starts from Friday with practice, qualifying Saturday morning and the first race early afternoon. Racing continues all day Sunday and will be televised live on Sky Sport (New Zealand), Fox Sports and Kayo (Australia), Pasifika television and through Europe on motorsports.tv.

Further details on the event can be found at https://www.supersprint.co.nz/r2-taupo-historic-gp

Photos and video are available on request with a repository available during the weekend from https://www.supersprint.co.nz/media-on-event-content

Content is free for editorial use and will include driver quote video segments.

ENDS.

Photo attached: Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship racing heads to the Manawatu this weekend, being held at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon from 26-28 January. Photo: Tayler Burke

Schedule of events:

Friday 26 Jan 2024Round 3 - Manfeild RacewayFriday 26 January 2024 
StartFinishCategoryDuration
9:20:009:50:00CTFROC - Practice 10:30:00
9:55:0010:15:00Toyota 86 - Practice 10:20:00
10:20:0010:50:00GT New Zealand - Practice 10:30:00
10:55:0011:15:00Super V8s - Practice 10:20:00
11:20:0011:40:00Toyota 86 - Practice 20:20:00
11:45:0012:15:00GT New Zealand - Practice 20:30:00
12:55:0013:40:00Lunch / GR rides0:45:00
13:45:0014:05:00Super V8s - Practice 20:20:00
14:10:0014:30:00Toyota 86 - Practice 30:20:00
14:35:0015:05:00GT New Zealand - Practice 30:30:00
15:10:0015:40:00CTFROC - Practice 30:30:00
15:45:0016:15:00MEETING RIDES0:30:00
    
  Saturday 27 January 2024 
StartFinishCategoryDuration
10:10:0010:20:00Super V8s Qualifying 10:10:00
10:26:0010:36:00Super V8s Qualifying 20:10:00
10:42:0011:02:00Toyota 86 - Qualifying0:20:00
11:08:0011:23:00GT New Zealand - Qualifying 10:15:00
11:29:0011:44:00GT New Zealand - Qualifying 20:15:00
11:50:0012:05:00CTFROC Q1 - Qualifying0:15:00
12:10:0012:45:00Lunch / GR Rides0:35:00
12:50:0013:14:00Super V8s Race 1 10 laps0:24:00
13:22:0013:44:00Toyota 86 Race 1 10 Laps0:22:00
13:52:0015:02:00GT New Zealand Race 1 - 1 hour1:10:00
15:11:0015:51:00CTFROC Race 1 - 22 laps0:40:00
    
  Sunday 28 January 2024 
StartFinishCategoryDuration
10:06:0010:21:00CTFROC Q2 - Qualifying 20:15:00
10:28:0011:08:00GT New Zealand Race 2 - 30 mins0:40:00
11:16:0011:40:00Super V8s Race 2 10 laps0:24:00
11:47:0012:11:00Toyota 86 Race 2 12 Laps0:24:00
12:16:0012:46:00Lunch / GR Rides0:30:00
12:51:0013:31:00CTFROC Race 2: 22 laps0:40:00
13:38:0014:05:00Toyota 86 Race 3 14 Laps0:27:00
14:13:0014:37:00Super V8s Race 3 10 laps0:24:00
14:44:0015:24:00GT New Zealand Race 3 - 30 mins0:40:00
15:32:0016:20:00CTFROC Race 3 - 27 laps0:48:00
    
  ALL RACES ARE TIME CERTAIN + MAY BE SUBJECT TO CHANGE 

2023-2024 Calendar – Super Sprint MotorSport New Zealand Championship

R1 17-19 November 2023 - January 2023 – Taupō International Motorsport Park

R2 19-21 January 2024 - Taupō International Motorsport Park

R3 26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding

R4 2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

R5 9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park, Christchurch

R6 16-18 February 2024 – Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell – New Zealand Grand Prix

R7 15-17 March 2024 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

For further information: https://supersprint.co.nz

