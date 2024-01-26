New Zealand Open Prize Purse Hits $2M

Players at the 103rd New Zealand Open will compete for a total prize purse of $2 Million NZD

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport are delighted to announce that the professional players who take part in the 103rd edition of the iconic event will compete for a total prize purse of $2 Million when the tournament tees off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between February 29 and March 3.

Since taking over the running of the New Zealand Open in 2014, Millbrook Tournaments Ltd, the tournament promoter, has regularly increased the overall purse, and this latest raise will see the prize fund grow by a further 21% over 2023, surpassing $1.2M USD, and $180M YEN.

New Zealand Open Chairman, John Hart is thankful to the new and current sponsors of the tournament whose support have allowed the tournament to reach this significant milestone.

“We are delighted to be able to announce today another increase in the purse for the New Zealand Open. This only happens through the ongoing support of our fantastic sponsorship family. Without their support the tournament would not be in the position we are today.”

“We have always aimed to ensure the balance between the New Zealand Open being a financially attractive tournament across our three tour partners, the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, whilst also maintaining and securing the long-term future for the event” said Hart.

As part of this the New Zealand Open is also adopting a relatively new concept in the world of professional golf, ensuring that every professional that competes in the tournament, and doesn’t make the cut, will take away at least $1,000 NZD to help support their travel and other related costs in attending.

“We love the idea of supporting the professionals as much as we can, which is why we believe that ensuring that the players who miss the cut are not left solely to bear the ever increasing costs of travel that they face.”

“From the conversations we have had with some of the regular players at the New Zealand Open, this is a welcome addition, and one many players hope other tournaments across the world will adopt” said Hart.

The 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport will take place at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between February 29 and March 3, 2024.

