Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Honda’s Rising Stars Are Racing Towards The Top

Monday, 29 January 2024, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

JANUARY 29, 2023: The sport of motocross is in a healthy state in this country and this was in evidence at the weekend’s Honda New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville.

This iconic event was not able to be run over the past two seasons – due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 and then the massive flooding in January last year – but the thrilling racing seen on the farmland course, at the eastern end of the Manawatu Gorge, on Saturday and Sunday more than made up for those lost years.

It was interesting to see a few fresh names appearing among the leaders in several categories, showing perhaps that New Zealand’s many rising stars have indeed now moved closer to the top.

Levin’s Phoenix Van Dusschoten (Motul Honda CRF250R) won the premier junior 14-16 years’ 250cc class on Saturday and the 15-year-old then managed sixth overall in the talent-laden senior MX2 class the following day.

“It was a great weekend. I won my junior class on Saturday, with three wins from three starts. I just decided to ride smooth and make no mistakes and I dominated,” he said.

“I thought I’d ride the senior MX2 class on Sunday, just to see how I’d go against the men. I’m doing the senior nationals for the first time this year and I’ll race again in the MX2 class.

“The best I’d ever gone before was finishing second in the junior nationals, but I’m showing the best form of my career now.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work, in the gym and road cycling. I have been putting in the hard yards with my trainer.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Meanwhile, fellow Motul Honda Racing Team rider Jack Treloar, managed to finish third overall, behind experienced international riders Hamish Harwood (from West Auckland) and Jed Beaton (Australia) in the premier MX1 class, for 450cc bike racers.

The 20-year-old from Invercargill finished 4-4-3 in his three MX1 races, remarkably ending the weekend just ahead of multi-time former national MX1 champion Cody Cooper.

New Plymouth’s Rian King, riding for the Crown Kiwi Alpinestars Honda Race Team, also stunned with his performances in the senior MX2 category on Sunday.

The youngest son of former Honda star Shayne King, the 500cc world champion in 1996, Rian King proved not to be overawed by his more experienced rivals, the 18-year-old finishing the weekend just ahead of Van Dusschoten at fifth overall in the MX2 class.

“I feel really good about this result,” said Rian King afterwards. “I didn’t think I was going to be that fast. I had good speed, but it didn’t work out perfect,” he said, the young man finishing just four points shy of a podium finish.

Making it a red affair in the cross-country phase of racing, in the always entertaining River Race, was Auckland’s Chris Power, the former national enduro champion taking his Honda CRF450RX model bike to overall victory, just ahead of Pahiatua’s Scott Sowry (Honda CR250R), as several other riders floundered or drowned their bikes in the tricky and treacherous conditions.

The Woodville event also boasted a unique New Zealand versus Australia competition for the females, the inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup included within the weekend’s jam-packed programme.

Australian Honda heroine Charli Cannon led her six-rider contingent to victory in this unique Trans-Tasman women’s contest.

Credit: Wordsby Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZCT: Supporting Squash NZ

NZCT has granted $70,000 to SNZ to bolster the establishment of a sustainable coaching development system. The funding will also be used to enhance the professional development of coaches at squash clubs and to implement a competition management system. More


NZCT: Supporting Auckland Table Tennis

NZCT has awarded the ATTA a grant of $35,000 to support their ‘Tables in Communities’ programme, making free tables, gear, and coaching available at a range of indoor and outdoor sites, including schools, community halls, public parks, playgrounds, transport stations, libraries, town squares, business districts, shopping centres, and local marae. More


Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale

Now in its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts - help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. More


WCC: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer at Wellington's Opera House on Friday 2 February. He will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, alongside speeches and archival footage from his long and distinguished career. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 