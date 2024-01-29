Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bach Musica NZ Unveils Exquisite 2024 Programme

Monday, 29 January 2024, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

New Zealand’s leading combined orchestra and choir, Bach Musica NZ, is thrilled to announce their highly anticipated 2024 concert season, promising another year of exceptional musical experiences. Their first performance commences on 14 April at the Auckland Town Hall.

Following the resounding success of the 2023 programme, Bach Musica NZ continues its commitment to presenting world-class performances of Baroque and Classical masterpieces. Opening 2024 in April is a presentation of Bach’s famous B Minor Mass (Kyrie & Gloria) and his much-loved Brandenburg Concerto No 3 under conductor Rita Paczian with vocal soloists Elizabeth Mandeno (soprano), Christie Cook (alto), Iain Tetley (tenor) and James Harrison (bass).

“Our 2024 programme is meant to be Music for the Soul in our troubled world. From the Brandenburg Concerto to the triumphant Christmas fanfare, it is a list of joyful, expressive and uplifting masterpieces.” says Music Director, Rita Paczian.

In June, the 2024 programme also includes a performance of audience favourite The Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams, Dvořák’s melodic Romance in F Minor, op.11, his most famous Slavonic Dance No 2, op 72 and the beautiful Mass in D Major.

The September concert will see Bach Musica NZ perform Mendelssohn's Symphony No 2, also named Hymn of Praise, which derives from Beethoven’s famous Ninth Symphony. After ecstatic praise in 2023 of parts 1-3, the 2024 season will close in festive delight with the continuation of Bach’s famous Christmas Oratorio (parts IV – VI).

In addition to the captivating concert series, Bach Musica NZ will once again offer their highly popular series of enriching workshops. These workshops provide a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to engage with the orchestra and choir in a more intimate setting. This year’s workshops are: Conducting on 9 March, Sight-Reading on 25 May and Singing on 19 October.

"Bach Musica NZ once again delivered a concert which was a triumph, a demonstration of unparalleled performing strength by its orchestra and chorus - underpinned by the uncompromised tenacity and commitment of its gifted Musical Director."– William Dart, NZ Herald.

https://www.bachmusica.com/

BACH MUSICA NZ 2024 PROGRAMME:

Bach B Minor Mass & Brandenburg Concerto No 3

Sunday 14 April 2024 at 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster

Rita Paczian Conductor

Elizabeth Mandeno Soprano

Christie Cook Alto

Iain Tetley Tenor

James Harrison Bass

The Lark Ascending & Best of Dvorak

Sunday 9 June 2024 at 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster

Rita Paczian Conductor

Yanghe Yu Violin

Emma McClean Soprano

Kate Spence Alto

Taylor Wallbank Tenor

Joel Amosa Bass

Mendelssohn Symphony No 2 Hymn of Praise, op 52

Sunday 15 September 2024 at 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster

Rita Paczian Conductor

Gina Sanders Soprano

Libby Montgomery Soprano 2

Ridge Ponini Tenor

Bach Christmas Oratorio (parts 4-6)

Sunday 1 December 2024 at 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster

Rita Paczian Conductor

Joanna Foote Soprano

Stephen Diaz Countertenor

Andrew Grenon Tenor

Jonathan Eyers Bass

