Waitangi Day Fund Supports 35 Community Events Across NZ

Government funding will go towards 35 different community events across the country to commemorate Waitangi Day in 2024.

The Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund, administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, supports events that commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi and increases awareness and knowledge of the Treaty through celebrations and local storytelling.

"Each year the Government supports opportunities for communities all over New Zealand to take part in Waitangi Day events - from Northland to Otago," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive of Manatū Taonga.

"Waitangi Day is a time to reflect on the founding document that affects all people who choose to call New Zealand home and reminds us to think about our future together. These funded events will not only bring people together on Waitangi Day, but they will also highlight local histories and recognise the relationship between the Crown and Māori.

"The Fund supports a free public commemoration at Kawatea Okains Bay in Canterbury, jointly hosted by Te Rūnanga o Koukourarata and Okains Bay Museum, to celebrate our bicultural heritage. A Ngāti Huikai-led pōwhiri will open the event which includes museum exhibits, heritage displays and entertainment for children.

"On the Kapiti Coast in Wellington, Whakarongtoai Marae will host a free public event to celebrate Māori, European and other nationalities that form the fabric of the Coast today, with education and entertain for all ages and a multicultural focus.

"In Kaipara, Northland a free family day will be held at the Community Gardens in Tunatahi with Waka Ama, stalls, live music, cultural performances and guest speakers talking about Te Tiriti, He Whakaputanga (the Declaration of Independence) and the local history.

"A big thanks to all event organisers that will bring their communities together to mark this special day," says Laulu Mac.

All funded events are available on the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website: https://mch.govt.nz/publications/waitangi-day-fund-2024-successful-applicants

