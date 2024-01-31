Skindred Live In NZ For The First Time Ever

UK metal stalwarts Skindred are coming to NZ for the very first time - ONE SHOW ONLY - you are gonna want to be there!!!

Widely acknowledged as one of the most enthralling live bands on the planet, Skindred, produce the toughest and most infectious metal riffs colliding with the biggest, phattest hip hop and reggae grooves, cutting edge electronics and a razor-sharp pop sensibility.

Skindred in the last few months have achieved some massive milestones, having recently appeared live on, Later... with Jools Holland, toured with US band KISS and now, Skindred are set to perform their own headline show at Wembley Arena with support from P.O.D.

Skindred then head to Australia to play all 3 Knotfest festival shows in front of 30,000 music fans a day. Then if all that wasn’t enough they are then gracing our shores in New Zealand to deliver a one of a kind club show. This will be the only time you will get to see this band live up close.

Skindred most recent album “Smile” went straight to number 2 on the official UK album charts upon its release, with the lead single “Gimme That Boom” amassing over 9 million streams on Spotify alone.

As well as recently topping the UK album charts, the band went to number 1 on the new alternative album charts in the US. Showing that their truly unique sound is rapidly expanding globally.

Benji Webbe and his loyal henchmen – bassist Dan Pugsley, guitarist Mikey Demus and drummer Arya Goggins have created the ultimate spark-spraying state-of-the-art soundclash.

Combining all manner of seemingly disparate musical elements into an irresistibly exhilarating explosion of energy and cross-pollinated cultural fervour has rightly earned them a reputation as a band capable of uniting people from all corners of the globe and making every last one of them tear up the dance floor with a giant grin plastered across their faces.

Benji Webbe frontman of Skindred has promised to bring his most famous invention of all to NZ “the Newport Helicopter”. If you don't know what that is, you will certainly find out on the night.

“There’s nothing better than being on stage with these guys,” says Arya. “Skindred is my favourite band and I’m so lucky to be part of this thing we’ve created. We’ve been all over the world but there are always new places to visit and new crowds to play for. Aotearoa, we can’t wait!”

