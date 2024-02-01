Aron To Begin 2024 By Racing In The New Zealand Grand Prix

20-year-old American driver Bryce Aron will get an exciting 2024 underway by competing in the final two rounds of the FIA’s biggest Australasian category, the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

USA driver Bryce Aron will race the final two NZ rounds. Picture supplied

A Team USA scholarship award winner and INDY NXT driver for Andretti Global, Bryce put his name in the history books when he became the first American ever to place in the top five at both the Walter Hayes Trophy (third) and the iconic Formula Ford Festival (fifth).

After that strong early impression he stepped up to British Formula 3 and later went onto compete in the Euroformula Open championship, winning races in both series. In 2023 Aron proved to be a championship contender with three race wins and five podiums on his way to a very solid fourth place in the championship standings, despite missing the final round.

It’s going to be a busy 2024 for the young racer. Once Aron is finished in New Zealand he’ll head back to the USA to prepare for the INDY NXT championship with Andretti Global. Right now, however, it’s performing well in New Zealand and having a chance of winning the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix which is at the forefreont of his mind.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to be racing in the New Zealand Grand Prix,” said Bryce. “The event is extremely prestigious and I consider myself very lucky to compete in it.

“The competition will be intense but I look forward to the challenge and I believe we can battle for wins during my time in New Zealand. I’ve got a great team behind me in M2 Competition and I’m excited to get started with them in a few weeks time.”

Bryce will drive with M2 Competition for the final two rounds, and the team that has won the most races in the history of New Zealand’s premier single seater category is confident he will go well.

“We have followed Bryce for a couple of years now and recently attended a INDY NXT with him,” said team principal Mark Pilcher. “We will do everything possible to bring him up to speed with his teammates and challenge at the front come the big weekend at Highlands.”

Although in only its second year as an FIA Formula Regional Championship, the championship has a long history as the Castrol Toyota Racing Series. Twenty three graduates have taken the wheel of F1 cars in official tests, GP practice sessions or races in its 19 year history.

The championship boasts more than 3,000 km of testing, practice, qualifying and racing mileage with all drivers competing in identical Tatuus-based Toyota FT60 cars.

The five-round Kiwi series will also be the first FIA Formula Regional championship to genuinely use 100% fossil-free fuel.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA – Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

