The Embassy of Japan, in cooperation with the Japan Foundation, is very pleased to announce that Japanese Film Festival is coming back this month at the Roxy Cinema in Wellington and Whirinaki Whare Taonga in Upper Hutt for FREE. (Please note, an online booking fee of $2.01 is applied to the Roxy Cinema)

With a selection of five films including some award-winning films in genres spanning comedy, drama and anime, there’s something for everyone!

This festival presents the chance to learn about various Japanese social and cultural traditions, lifestyles, and values while appreciating the creativity and art form of Japanese cinema.

We hope that this variety of films from Japan will provide an uplifting experience this summer.

Please refer to the Japanese Film Festival website for more information:

http://tinyurl.com/mrxazjce

Purchase of tickets online is necessary with an online booking fee of $2.01 for the Roxy Cinema.

All films will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

