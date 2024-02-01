Wellington’s Creative Community Comes Together For Palestine

Next week, Wellington’s creative community will come together to perform at a jam-packed variety show to raise money for a free Palestine.

Musicians, comedians, drag artists, writers, poets, and dancers are all on the bill for a special fundraiser for Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

The event at Meow on Saturday 10 February includes more than 30 acts.

Musicians Vera Ellen, Brooke Singer, Jessie Moss, Ashton La Forteza, Re:Ruby, Ru Munday, AJA, and Dr Blue are part of an incredible line-up that will delight Wellingtonians.

They’ll join comedians Sera Devcich, Vic Self, Jim Stanton and Krystine Nation and Sameena Zehra who will also MC the event along with poet Michaela Kebble and author Emily Writes.

It would not be a night of solidarity and aroha without Poneke’s amazing poetry and writing community – Ashleigh Young, Nadine Anne Hura, Brannavan Gnanalingam, Teirangi Klever, and Morgan Bach – will all perform.

Rachel Atlas, frida people, and The Birdman and Egg will bring their incredible and unique offerings to the Meow stage to cap off the huge night.

Organiser Emily Writes says she’s been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

“We’ve had to turn down performers because so many have offered their time for the show. It really shows the depth of feeling out there. There’s so much love for Palestine and so much horror around the genocide they’re trying to survive and the brutal occupation they have been living under for so long. This is one small thing we can do to provide solidarity and love to Palestinians here and in Gaza.”

“Every day we see the horror of children being murdered and orphaned and innocent Palestinians being wiped out. This is a genocide and every one of us must do whatever we can to try to help Palestinians here and in Gaza.”

“The fact that we have almost sold-out and had so many donations shows Wellingtonians care so much about Palestinians and we all want a free Palestine.”

At the event there will be a huge raffle, supported by more than 20 Wellington businesses that will raise money for the Kiwi Trust for Palestinian Children Relief.

Dear Palestine, Love Welly is on Saturday 10 February from 6pm. Tickets and koha available here: https://events.humanitix.com/for-palestine-love-from-welly

