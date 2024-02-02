Global Giant TFS Steps Up Support For Fossil Free Fuel Racing In NZ

Toyota Financial Services has extended its sponsorship of Toyota New Zealand’s motorsport activities as it gets behind the racing division’s 100% fossil free fuel drive.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand is underway with its 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship and for the first time in 19 seasons of the manufacturer supported single seater championship, all of the cars are running on 100% fossil free fuel supplied by P1 Fuels.

Fossil-free fuel is winning sponsorship support. Picture Bruce Jenkins

A new model Toyota GR86 Championship gets underway next season and the objective is for that category too to run fossil free fuel.

It’s a major initiative for the New Zealand operation, but has caught the eye of TFS, which is a global giant serving many customers apart from Toyota ones.

Toyota Financial Services Chief Executive Officer, Brent Knight, says “As part of the Toyota family, we are passionate about supporting efforts to reduce the impact of vehicles on the environment. Switching to 100% fossil free fuel is an exciting development for the future of New Zealand’s motorsport. “

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol was delighted to secure the expanded support and reiterated how important running the fossil free fuel was for motorsport in New Zealand and beyond.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Toyota New Zealand and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand are leading the way in junior categories by being the first FIA Formula Regional Championship to run with 100% fossil-free fuel.

“It is key for us to keep enjoying the sport and developing young talents whilst keeping in mind reducing the impact of motorsport on the environment. But without partners and sponsors, it is not an easy and cost effective thing to do, so having Toyota Financial Services supporting that initiative is really important.”

TFS is a company that stretches way beyond just New Zealand and way beyond just Toyota. It has constructed a global network that covers approximately 90% of the markets in which Toyota sells its vehicles.

It is mainly concentrated on auto loans, leases and Toyota dealer requirements but also provides auto sales financing to approximately 11.6 million customers, globally, in a wide variety of car brands.

© Scoop Media

