Manson Ready For Grand Prix Challenge

Rising single seater star Sebastian Manson is all set to make his international motorsport debut in the final round of the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix.

Manson tested successfully at Hampton Downs today – here the third round of the FIA junior championship will be held this weekend – and was confirmed with Giles Motorsport for the New Zealand Grand Prix and final round of the championship.

The youngster turns 16 on February 7th, meaning he can officially take part in the final two rounds. However, he will keep his focus on the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship at the Euromarque Motorsport Park and will only enter the final CTFROC round.

He will continue to test the Toyota FT60 in unofficial sessions at the penultimate weekend at the Euromarque Motorsport Park next weekend before fully joining the field for Highlands when official sessions get underway.

He’s the latest in a long line of world class Kiwi talent to emerge from the domestic Formula Ford series but his win rate is one of the most impressive.

The Auckland based racer is currently competing in the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship and won 10 of the 11 races and has three from three in the North Island to his name this season as well.

An excellent karting background and circuit knowledge will also be handy as he gets to grips with the Toyota FT60 in the highly competitive field, but he’s looking forward to the challenge and his first time in a wings and slicks formula car.

“I’m really Happy to have this amazing opportunity to drive the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix and I’m so excited to drive on Tony Quinn’s amazing circuit,” he said. “It’s exciting to be racing with Giles Motorsport and all I can say is ‘Bring on the weekend’”.

Giles Motorsport team principal Stephen Giles reckons it’s a tough challenge but one Manson is more than up for.

“It's great to have Sebastian join the team at Giles Motorsport for his wings and slicks debut at Highlands. It will be a real test for Seb coming up against a very competitive field that will have already completed four weeks of racing this season, but I know he's up to the challenge and looking forward to the weekend's racing and competing in the 68th NZ Grand Prix.”

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

