Summer Concert Tour 2024 Wraps Up In Queenstown

After two huge days of live music in the North Island last weekend, the 2024 Summer Concert Tour has wrapped up at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert in Queenstown with a crowd of over 12,000.

Following its tradition of giving local artists the opportunity to perform in front of a large crowd, Central Otago’s ESTROGEN, played cover hits of their favourite female artists and provided an awesome start to what was to follow, PSEUDO ECHO, COLLECTIVE SOUL, TEXAS and SIMPLE MINDS.

With the crowd now warming up, PSEUDO ECHO took to the stage right on lunchtime, and as was the case in Taupo and Hamilton last week, set the benchmark for the afternoon and had concert goers on their feet with their hits from the 80’s including Funky Town, A Beat For You, Listening as well as Send Me An Angel.

Next up were COLLECTIVE SOUL, fronted by flamboyant frontman, Ed Roland, and as with any good rock band, had fans fist pumping and doing a few head bangs to their 90’s rock classics The World I Know, Shine, December and Where The River Flows.

Mid afternoon set in, and performing at their first ever New Zealand gigs, TEXAS, led by the charismatic Sharleen Spiteri, and featuring Cat Myers, just one of the three female drummers across todays show, (Pseudo Echo and Simple Minds also have female drummers), gave fans an outstanding performance with hits such as I Don’t Want A Lover, Say What You Want, Black Eyed Boy and Summer Son.

Having chosen Taupo as the perfect place to bring the band together for rehearsals nearly two weeks before the first show in Taupo, (and before embarking on their huge worldwide tour post their New Zealand shows), SIMPLE MINDS showed just why they have reached the amazing heights that they have in their nearly five decades of history. Don’t You (Forget About Me), Waterfront, Promised You A Miracle and Alive & Kicking were just a few of the hit songs that filled their set, a perfect way to finish this year’s Summer Concert Tour with another afternoon of amazing live music entertainment in the gorgeous Gibbston Valley.

Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment says of the tour, “While we had to take a break from one of our favourite concert locations this year, we’ve had an amazing time delivering our shows in Taupo, Hamilton and Queenstown, and can’t wait to have the Whitianga Summer Concert in Coromandel back on the calendar for next year. A huge thanks goes out to all our fans, supporters, suppliers, and of course the incredible line up of artists who have journeyed to New Zealand to make our summer just that little bit more special. We’re already working on our 2025 Summer Concert Tour and look forward to bringing everyone more news and updates over the coming months”.

