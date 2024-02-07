Artists On Artists Returns To Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington For Its Third Year

Artists on Artists is a group portraiture show where each artist is the subject of another artist’s work - like links in a chain.

“I was inspired by the late photographer Marti Friedlander who took photographs of artists. She made me realise that artists make fascinating subjects, but they’re often behind the canvas or behind the frame.”

Curator and exhibiting artist, Lindsey Horne

The audience will follow the artworks around the exhibition to see how each artist has painted, photographed and created work of another artist. This exhibition shines a light on the artists and puts them in the frame as the subject.

“It’s a strange feeling to have the tables turned. As an artist you’re so used to working with subjects, directing them, photographing them, painting them, observing them. Now you’re on the receiving end of that.”

The annual exhibition features established and emerging artists such as photographer Felix Jackson , zine artist Ali Pang / AAPPA-PAPPA, Adam Portraiture Award finalist Waiāio Ngā Mōrehu Elkington and Molly Morpeth Canaday finalist Bonnie Wroe.

“In a regular group show, you wouldn’t normally collaborate this much with your fellow artists. With Artists on Artists, we’re sitting for each other, photographing one another, working together to create our pieces.”

Now in its third year, Artists on Artists will be exhibiting in Twentysix in Newtown, Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington 14-24 March and then travels to Aratoi, Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in August.

Exhibition Information:

Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Twentysix

14 March - 14 March

Masterton

Aratoi, Wairarapa Museum of Art and History

24 August - 3 November

Exhibiting artists:

Felix Jackson

Mika Turnbull

Ali Pang / AAPPA-PAPPA

A.J Manaaki Hope

Belinda Whitta

Bonnie Wroe

Robbie Motion

Lindsey Horne

Waiāio Ngā Mōrehu Elkington

Amit Dutta

Arie Hellendoorn

Javier Murcia

Kaupapa of the exhibition:

Shining a light on artists – Often behind the scenes, behind the camera and behind the canvas, artists themselves are not often in the spotlight. This exhibition places the artists in the frame as the key subject matter.

Artist connections - This exhibition is inherently collaborative - artists create works of each other, they sit and pose for each other’s work and share work and ideas with one another. It offers the opportunity to connect with other artists and learn from one another.

Supporting a diverse range of artists -

The exhibiting artists are a diverse cohort, not only in demographics but across both emerging artists and established artists, and a diverse range of disciplines - featuring photographers, painters and illustrators as well as traditional wet plate photographers and authors.

