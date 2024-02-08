The Court Theatre Announces Killer Cast For Murder On The Orient Express!

The Court Theatre is thrilled to announce the “killer cast” for its next blockbuster production, Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, opening in just three weeks.

Playing the principal character, Hercule Poirot, is star of stage, television and film James Kupa (The Girl on the Train, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Nothing Trivial) who is in hot pursuit of a killer on the Orient Express. Everyone is a suspect!

Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue, and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humour to quicken the pace.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case they decide to strike again.

Tickets are selling fast to this limited season at The Court from 2 March – 6 April. Avoid the disappointment of missing out and get onboard today. There’s still time to take advantage of the Early Bird price of $59, a saving of $10 on adult tickets, for the first two weeks of the season. This price will end on opening night. Booking fees apply.

One of New Zealand television’s most recognisable faces, ROY SNOW, is Michel the conductor and head waiter. Roy’s impressive career bridges stage, television and theatre with highlights including Brokenwood Mysteries, Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Go Girls, Legend of the Seeker, Outrageous Fortune, Shortland Street, Xena: Warrior Princess, Ladies Night, A Christmas Carol and The Girl On A Train. It will be a thrill to see him on The Court stage.

Playing Poirot’s friend, Monsieur Bouc, a high-ranking employee of the Compagnie Internationale des Wagons-Lits, the company that operates the Orient Express is Dan Allan (Paintbox of Clowns, Hansel and Gretel, The Gingerbread Man, Cinderella Meets Aladdin, and Alice in Wonderland: In the Attic).

Millie Hanford (Adam & Eve, Scared Scriptless, Escape from Haunted House) is anxious governess Mary Debenham who happens to be having an affair with Colonel Arbuthnot, played by Ben Freeth who’s been in some of The Court’s biggest blockbusters including our recent sold-out production of Something Rotten, Rent and Jersey Boys.

Andrew Todd (Scared Scriptless, Rent) is Hector MacQueen, the personal assistant and secretary to Samuel Ratchett who’s been found dead with eight stab wounds to his chest.

One of our fan favourites, Yvonne Martin (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Steel Magnolias, Long Day's Journey Into Night (1988 & 2006), Uncle Vanya (1991 & 1918), The School for Scandal; Mother Courage, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, August: Osage County and Romeo and Juliet) returns to The Court stage as Princess Dragomiroff, a displaced and arrogant nobility used to getting her own way. Her long-suffering companion, Greta Ohlsson, is played by Kathleen Burns (Ladies Night, Educating Rita, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; Steel Magnolias).

Monique Clementson (Something Rotten, Rent, Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde the Musical; Wind in the Willows, The Arsonists, Time Machine, Cinderella in Space, Puff the Magic Dragon, A Paintbox of Clowns and Crash Bash) is the beautiful, educated, and charming Countess Andrenyi who’s intelligent enough to match wits with Poirot.

Juliet Reynolds-Midgley (Side by Side, Calendar Girls, Pacific Post, August Osage County, Blood Brothers, The Mikado, One Man Two Guvnors, Once and Flagons and Foxtrot) plays Helen Hubbard, the gregarious, loud, obnoxious American busybody.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is directed by one of Aotearoa’s most experienced theatre directors, Dan Bain. His credits include Titus Andronicus, Stephen King’s Misery, Ideation, and The Arsonists for The Court, Around the World in 80 Days, and The Odyssey for CCC Summer Theatre, and Cancel Santa for Little Andromeda.

