Waddle You Be Mine?

Love is in the icy air at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium, as the resident penguins have waddled into the realm of artistry creating Valentine's Day masterpieces to raise funds for penguin charities.

Under the guidance of their dedicated keepers, the colony of sub- Antarctic penguins took turns dipping their feet into a selection of colourful paints and shuffling on to create their unique paintings.

Jess Kennedy, Penguin Keeper, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's, said, "We are beyond excited to share the love this Valentine's Day with our incredible penguins-turned-artists. The penguins’ artistic endeavours have resulted in the creation of precious Valentine's Day artworks that are as heartwarming as they are unique.

"Love is universal, and our penguins are spreading it in the most wonderful way. By purchasing a piece of penguin art, guests can take home a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day gift and contribute to a meaningful cause close to our hearts.”

Using art as a form of enrichment on the ice, the penguin keepers discovered Gentoo penguins love to interact with the paint and make their very own footprint artwork! Visitors have loved being able to take home these special one-off pieces.

The paintings will be available for purchase at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s gift shop and online at https://penguinsforpenguins.myshopify.com/. All funds raised will be donated to penguin charities working to support native penguins in New Zealand, making each purchase a gift that truly keeps on giving.

Penguin pebble art and footprint pictures have been sold in the attraction’s retail store for almost two and a half years and online since February 2023, with 100% of funds going towards penguin charities via Kelly Tarlton’s Marine Wildlife Trust. So far, the team has raised over $8,700 for charitable organisations including Dunedin Wildlife Hospital and Penguin Rescue. The latest limited-edition pieces are available at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s retail store and online at https://penguinsforpenguins.myshopify.com/ .

