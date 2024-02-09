New Zealand Open Forges Partnership With TAB

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is excited to announce that New Zealand’s iconic betting agency, TAB, has signed on as a sponsor for the 103rd edition of the tournament set to be played at Millbrook Resort between February 29 and March 3, 2024.

TAB is New Zealand’s sole racing and sports betting agency, part of the global Entain platform which is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups. Significant financial contributions are made to the sports and racing communities through Kiwis betting on their favourite events like the New Zealand Open.

The New Zealand Open partnership with TAB aims to add an extra layer of excitement for golf enthusiasts who can look forward to exclusive promotions and offers tailored specifically for the New Zealand Open in the lead-up to the tournament.

“We’re delighted to welcome TAB as a partner for the New Zealand Open and are looking forward to working with them to provide betting options for fans, on-site at Millbrook and for those watching on Sky," says New Zealand Open Partnership Manager Michael Goldstein.

"All of us in the sports industry highly value the support the TAB provides to sport at all levels in New Zealand.”

Cameron Rodger, Managing Director - New Zealand for Entain Australia and New Zealand says the partnership is timely for Entain, after it entered the New Zealand market in June last year as the TAB operators.

"We've watched the New Zealand Open go from strength to strength in recent years and golf has always been a popular sport for TAB customers,” says Cameron. “We're thrilled to partner with a tournament that has really cemented its place in the New Zealand sporting calendar.

"The ebbs and flows of a tournament mean TAB's golf fans are engaged across all four days, and we're very pleased to embrace the chance to amplify the New Zealand Open with our loyal customers through this partnership.".

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on TAB visit tab.co.nz

