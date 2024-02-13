Lord Of Time Arrives For Doctor Who Fan Events In Auckland And Wellington

Get excited Whovians, because Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston is materialising in New Zealand next week at The Lord of Time: A Doctor Who Event, in Auckland on February 24th and Wellington on February 25th.

Eccleston will be joined by fellow Doctor Who stars Caitlin Blackwood and Wendy Padbury, and comedian Rob Lloyd, with panels, performances, stalls and more as fans celebrate sixty years of the iconic show.

Event organiser William Geradts, founder of the Armageddon Expo, says the Doctor Who is one of those cult classic shows that spans generations.

“Being a huge fan myself, I’m very excited to welcome Christopher Eccleston to New Zealand for the first time,” he says.

As the Ninth incarnation, Eccleston is renowned as the Doctor who brought the show back to popularity in 2005. He’s a skilled actor who was able to give The Doctor a new, gritty take on the character: haunted and scarred from the brutal Time War that killed his whole race and willing to make hard decisions to survive.

Since his starring role in Doctor Who, Eccleston has gone on to made his mark on other shows – both film and television, including the critically acclaimed True Detective, currently showing throughout the world.

Geradts says this will be the first time fans will have the chance to actually meet a new generation Doctor in New Zealand.

“Peter Capaldi, the Twelfth Doctor, was here in 2015 for an evening speaking event – but the Lord of Time events have a more intimate format, giving fans the opportunity to get up close to Christopher Eccleston, and get an autograph and photo with him,” Geradts says.

The full line-up for the event includes:

Christopher Eccleston – The Ninth Doctor himself! Christopher is also known for his roles in Thor, G.I Joe, True Detective, Dodger, 28 Days Later and so much more.

Caitlin Blackwood – Young Amelia Pond and cousin to Amy Pond actress Karen Gillan.

Wendy Padbury – Companion to the 2nd Doctor as Zoe Heriot. Wendy also returned for the 25th anniversary special The Five Doctors, and in a recent Tales of the Tardis special. Wendy’s time in the series is viewed by many fans as the classic ‘Monster years’ with some truly epic stories.

Rob Lloyd – Australian comedian, Rob Lloyd will be performing his all-new one-man show – Me and Who.

Tickets and tokens for the two Lord of Time conventions are on sale via iTicket for the Auckland event and Ticketmaster for Wellington.

There’s activity throughout the day, and Geradts promises that Whovians will go home with great insights, memories and merchandise.

“This is a rare opportunity to meet one of the greatest Doctors of the new era. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the fun,” he says.

© Scoop Media

