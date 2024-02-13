Splore Festival Releases Entertainment Programme Across Nine Zones

The timetable for Splore’s nine zones of entertainment is released today and tickets are still available to the three day festival.

The shores of Tāpapakanga are ready to welcome the audience to the party of the summer on one of the most beautiful festival sites in the world. Where else can you dance in the warm ocean, experience the good vibes, and immerse yourself in Aotearoa’s veritable feast of talent? Splore is where the audience can experience a slice of utopia for three days of fun and culture.

Entertainment includes a performing arts programme, visual art trail, five stages of music, and a wellness zone to recentre and relax.

Music does take centre stage over five zones. Director John Minty scours the world to bring up-and-coming music acts to the shores of Tāpapakanga and this year Splore will see the NZ festival debut of UK Mercury Prize winner, Sampha, UK soul sensation, Greentea Peng, and American band of the moment, Wednesday. Minty says “Splore is a musical discovery, I look for acts that are up and coming or fit the Splore criteria of being high-energy entertainment. Many acts we have booked go on to become household names”.

The newly announced Listening Lounge program hosted by veteran journalists Russell Brown and Sarah Daniel includes hot topics of the day. Still on Drugs where KnowYourStuff NZ general manager Casey Spearin will advise what drug-checking services are seeing this summer and the broader science and culture of drug policy. The Good Word is members of Rehe Kōrero, the national award-winning slam poetry team out of Western Springs College. They will join Russell and Sarah to talk about their kaupapa and maybe even drop some lines.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Wrapping up the Listening Lounge is THE NEW NEW MEDIA with journalists Te Rina Kowhai (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) from Whakaata Māori and Te Ao with Moana; 95bFM Breakfast host Rachel Ashby; and journalist and RNZ journalist Maggie Tweedie on being young women in a sector that’s going through constant change.

As a boutique live-in festival, numbers are restricted on-site, making it easy and manageable for families and people of all ages. Sustainability sits at the festival's heart with a willing audience participating to keep the site clean through well-managed recycling facilities.

After 25 years being fiercely independent, Kiwi owned and operated, Splore sets a high benchmark in festival organisation and the customer journey.

Splore Festival Producer Fred Kublilkowski says “Being at the tail end of the summer event season we would like to assure people that we have thought about the audience journey - from how they arrive, what’s on offer for them to eat and drink, how accessible the facilities are and the mix of entertainment - everything we curate is to provide the best audience experience - come join us for the time of your life”.

© Scoop Media

