Hyundai Supporting Staff And Customers To Pursue Their Passions For Golf At The New Zealand Open

Hyundai supports staff member from Hyundai Southland to pursue golfing aspirations at the New Zealand Open

Hyundai customer being sponsored by the brand to pursue passion for golf and have a “once-in-a-time” experience at the New Zealand Open

Hyundai is a proud sponsor of the 2024 New Zealand Open. The tournament runs from Feb 29th – Mar 3rd at Millbrook resort, Queenstown

Hyundai is a proud supporter of the New Zealand Open and thrilled that this association allows the brand to sponsor several players in the Pro-Am tournament.

Hyundai New Zealand has an ongoing focus on customer experience. Sponsoring a customer to play in the New Zealand Open Pro-Am takes that to a whole new level. Cooke Howlison Hyundai customer, Stephen Bithell, is passionate about golf. So much so, that he has previously been a Caddy at the New Zealand Open to get close to the action. Now at the 2024 Pro-Am tournament, he will put his 5-handicap to the test as Stephen will get paired with a Professional and they will engage in a 2-ball, best-ball format competition, across four days and two courses at Millbrook resort. Not to be left out, Stephens kids will also be coming to Millbrook Resort for the Hyundai Futures Festival, in association with Golf NZ.

“I’m so grateful to both Hyundai and our local Cook Howlison Hyundai team here in Dunedin for making this happen – it’s truly a once-in-a-time experience that I feel so incredibly lucky to have. Anyone that knows me, knows how much this means to me – I just hope I can get out there and do the course and the players justice. Either way, I’ll be smiling!” – Stephen Bithell, Hyundai Customer.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Bolstering Hyundai’s line-up is talented golfer Matt Tautari. Matt is part of the Hyundai team, quite literally, as he works at Hyundai Southland as a Direct-Deliveries Co-Ordinator. He’s no stranger to golfing tournaments and has been on quite the streak lately, winning both the Otago and Southland matchplay championships in the same year, twice. Hyundai is proud to support Matt’s golfing aspirations with this opportunity.

“With having plans on turning professional at the end of this year I can’t thank Hyundai NZ enough for wanting to be apart of this journey. This will be a great opportunity to see how well my game stacks up against some of the best players in the world.” – Matt Tautari, Hyundai Southland team member

“Hyundai NZ is proud to be supporting such a world-class event as the New Zealand Open. In line with our other sponsorships, enabling sport and activities to be more accessible to all, we are able to use this association to continue this tradition.” – Scott Kelsey, Hyundai New Zealand CEO

The New Zealand Open is scheduled to be played between February 29th and March 3rd 2024, across 36 holes at Millbrook Resort. The tournament will be broadcast live by Sky Sport in New Zealand and through various networks internationally, showcasing the best of Queenstown and New Zealand to the world.

– Ends –

For further information please contact:

Emma Guadagni, Group Marketing Manager, Hyundai New Zealand eguadagni@hyundai.co.nz

About Hyundai Motors New Zealand | hyundai.co.nz

Established in 1982 Hyundai New Zealand is one of the longest-standing distributors of Hyundai Motor, and is proud to be 100% Kiwi owned and operated. With the brand direction of ‘Future Positive’ Hyundai New Zealand couples the company’s global leadership in product and R&D with a local commitment to deliver the best customer experience, reinvest in New Zealand communities, and demonstrate local leadership in zero and low emission vehicles.

About the 103rd New Zealand Open

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 103rd time betweearch Feb 29th and March 3rd 2024

The tournament, which is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format, is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules and has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on the Coronet course (incorporating the closing par-3 from the Remarkables course).

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a Professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport 6, from Feb 29th – March 3rd

© Scoop Media

