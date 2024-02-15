Dunedin Fringe Festival’s Back, Tell A Friend!

The world’s southernmost Fringe Festival is back from 14-24 March 2024! Dunedin Fringe is bringing together local, national and international artists, fresh new work, and up-for-anything audiences in an explosion of creative energy and talent that will take over the city this March.

Audiences can expect the full gamut of human emotions in our 2024 line-up, which features 85 events ranging from comedy, theatre, music, exhibitions, interactive performances and everything in between. Dunedin Fringe invites audiences to have a one-of-a-kind experience and support both our new and established Fringe artists.

With the comedy genre ever-growing, countless laughs will be on offer: audiences can choose from 30 comedy shows! Winner of NZ Celebrity Treasure Island, local boy James Mustapic is a must-see. Gender Marxist, recipient of a touring award from NZ Fringe (Wellington), is guaranteed to bring belly laughs with “part revolution, part (pretty) good jokes” in their musical comedy show. In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience showcases Australian comedians Sweeney Preston & Ethan Cavanagh (winners of the Best Comedy Award at Dunedin Fringe 2023) with a wine-tasting comedy show that we never knew we were missing.

If you’re looking for out-of-the-box experiences, Dunedin Fringe won’t disappoint. In a one-night-only R18 mixed media exhibition, MALU IN THE CITY: TAPU FITU/SACRED showcases Pasifika visual artist Virginia Mau G’s exploration of the seven deadly sins and the virtues. Nadia Freeman’s The Girmit – fresh from a sell-out debut season – is an immersive retelling of the untold history of indentured labour from India in Fiji. Nadia uses live sound sampling techniques, recording narrations of archived accounts, songs and poetry to tell you the story of her ancestors. Dancers Emma Broad (Ngāi Tahu), Evie Logan and Lulu Qiu explore the connection between bodies and the mind in Our Jurisdiction, a collaborative dance piece. Local company Suitcase Theatre is branching out with a free, interactive community event for adults 18 and over called Check Your Adult At The Door, described as “Playcentre for grown-ups”. Attendees are invited to reconnect with their inner child and get creative.

Family-friendly entertainment abounds with Captain Festus McBoyle's Travellin' Variety Show, “more fun than a squirrel up ya jumper”; Fringe Bangers in the Octagon, a free event hosted by your friendly Fringe team and featuring local Ōtepoti musicians, a sausage sizzle and gelato from Gelato Junkie; and Mana Wāhine: Exhibition and Workshop, a project for all ages presented by Ōtepoti artists Savannah Kerekere and Michael-Lydia Winiana, who are amongst our inaugural cohort of Māori Artist Grant recipients. Local comedian Harriet Moir is running a comedy school for 13-17-year-olds interested in learning about stand-up comedy. Professional comedians that are part of this year’s festival will be one-on-one mentors, including James Mustapic, David Correos, Georgina Sivier, Taylor Ruddle, Craig Westerberg, Rose Duxfield and Dan Bain, with Australian comedians Ethan Cavanagh and Sweeney Preston as guest facilitators.

Dunedin Fringe is excited to collaborate again with Dunedin Pride during Dunedin Pride Month. From 11 March, the Community Gallery at 26 Princes St will transform into the Fringe x Pride Hub, providing an all-ages venue for collaborative programming that uplifts the city’s LGBTQIA+ community. Amongst a vibrant array of events, Pride is presenting its largest annual drag show, SoliliQueens (+ Kings), as part of the Fringe programme.

Dunedin Fringe has awarded $34,000 in Artist Grants this year, supporting 18 artists with grant funds that help bring their ideas to life. We were delighted to offer Māori Artist Grants for the first time, along with our Pacific and General grant pools.

This year’s festival is all about creativity, experimentation and connection, so get out there! Check out something new and revel in the joy that our creative community nurtures in this city!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information and interview requests, contact Geni McCallum, Publicity and Communications Manager, at publicity@dunedinfringe.org.nz.

Dunedin Fringe thanks all their sponsors, supporters and friends. We gratefully acknowledge core funding from the Dunedin City Council, Creative NZ, and the Otago Community Trust, as well as our principal sponsor, Emerson’s.

Key 2024 Dates:

Programme Launch: Thursday, 15 February (all programming is embargoed until then)

Opening Night Party: Thursday, 14 March

Dunedin Fringe Festival: 14 March – 24 March

Awards Night: Sunday, 26 March

