New, Inclusive Guidelines Around Brain Injury In Community Sports An Important Step Forward

Brain Injury New Zealand welcomes the new ACC concussion guidelines which recognise that these types of brain injury are not confined to professional rugby and that clear, consistent practices are needed across community sporting codes.

‘In our work supporting people with brain injury we see many adults and children with concussion sustained through a whole range of social sports. Unlike professional sports, those injured while playing community sports have less access to specialised and timely medical care. Knowledge and advice about concussion and timeframes for returning to play can also vary, putting players at risk’ said Brain Injury New Zealand spokesperson Cathy Matthews.

‘Concussion is a form of Traumatic Brain Injury. Previously, conflicting concussion advice across different sporting codes meant players sometimes returned to play too soon, without allowing sufficient time for the brain to recover from injury. A mandatory minimum break of 21 days after concussion, and medical clearance before returning to play, is an important step forward for supporting, both, players and those responsible for managing sports teams in the community.’

‘Sport is a great connector, and we applaud everyone working to make sport safer. The new ACC guidelines provide a clear, evidence-based approach that will help to support recovery following concussion. Brain Injury New Zealand strongly encourage all sporting levels and codes to review and embrace the new guidelines.’

Any community sports groups who would like to know more about concussion and its management are invited to contact Brain Injury New Zealand.

The full guidelines can be found here: https://www.acc.co.nz/assets/injury-prevention/ACC_CIS-Guidelines_Jan2024.pdf

