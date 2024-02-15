Japanese Giant Kirin Hyoketsu Hunts For Hand Model In New Zealand, Paying 1 Million Yen

Kirin Hyoketsu, Japan's premier ready-to-drink (RTD), has announced the hunt for a new hand model, and the bizarre search is limited to none other than Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The contest opens nationwide today, with Kiwis invited to upload a photo or video of their hand for their chance to secure the position of Kirin Hyoketsu’s hand model. With fame comes fortune, as the winning model is promised a hefty paycheque of 1 Million Yen (almost $11,000 NZD) to lend a hand.

Local comedian Tom Sainsbury, is one of the comedians assisting with the New Zealand-wide search, encouraging all Kiwis to throw their hands in the ring. [Link to the Tom Sainsbury and Brynley Stent audition tapes]

Sainsbury remarked, “When I heard they were looking for a hand model, I thought, 'Finally, a job where I don't have to use my face!' But in all seriousness, I've been practising my hand poses, and I reckon my hands are ready for the big leagues. Move over, supermodels, it's time for the hand models to shine! By the way, I've already thrown my hat – or should I say, my hand – into the ring with my audition tape. Let's see whose hand emerges victorious!”

To be the ‘face behind the hand behind the can’,' Kiwis from all corners are invited to showcase their handiwork. Those that deem their hand worthy of 1 million yen can apply via social media, sharing their submission to Instagram.

Renowned hand model Stan Briggs otherwise known as ‘Stan The Hand’ says a career in hand modelling can be rewarding, but it’s not as simple as some may think. “Maintaining your hands in top condition is crucial for a hand model, and requires serious upkeep. Keep your skin hydrated with a good moisturiser, shape your nails neatly, and be mindful of your hand posture. A little self-massage can also go a long way in presenting supple and camera-ready hands."

Kirin Hyoketsu, pronounced Hyo-ket-su, established itself in Japan in 2001, climbing to the top of the RTD charts and gaining a devoted following globally. Launching in New Zealand just late last year, the drink was met with unprecedented demand and popularity, selling out across the country.

Hyoketsu (translating to freeze) is aptly named after its signature technique, which freezes the lemon juice at -18°C to lock in the intense citrus flavour, delivering a perfect blend of sweet and sour lemon notes.

About Lion New Zealand

Lion NZ is New Zealand’s leading alcohol beverage company with brands including

Speight’s, Steinlager, Mac’s, Panhead, Emerson’s, Lindauer, Wither Hills and Havana

Coffee Works. The company employs around 1,000 people across its head office and The Pride in Auckland, Speight’s, Emerson’s, Little Creatures and Panhead breweries, the Wither Hills winery and Havana Coffee Works. Lion is proud to be New Zealand’s first large-scale carbon zero certified beverages company, a member of the Climate Leaders Coalition, and has won many awards for embedding flexible working into the business and its action to improve diversity, inclusion and gender pay equity. It is a member of the responsible drinking charity Cheers!, runs its own alcohol education platform called Alcohol&Me and provides funding to support the Health Promotion Agency’s moderation programmes. For more information on Lion NZ follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.lionco.com

