Hedge Last Minute Addition To New Zealand Grand Prix

Callum Hedge is back for the New Zealand Grand Prix. Bruce Jenkins

It really will be a last minute drive for the popular young Kiwi, who arrives at the track this morning to step straight into his MTEC Motorsport car for the first time ahead of the CTFROC official practice sessions.

Hedge of course is no stranger to the Toyota FT60 or the Highlands circuit – having competed in the 2023 CTFROC Championship taking three wins and finishing second in the championship behind Charlie Wurz.

What will be new to him, however, are the Pirelli tyres which the New Zealand single seater championship is using in 2024. The laid back Kiwi ace, however, is taking it all in his stride.

“I’m really excited to be able to race in the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands this year. Only yesterday I was on a flight from Helsinki to Doha, then from there back to New Zealand and of course that was time in the air while everyone else was getting time on the track so it’s not ideal.

“Missing some of the testing is going to make for a challenge but I am up for it. I feel recovered from recent surgery I had on my appendix and I am very thankful to the people who made this awesome opportunity happen for me.

“I’d like to thank particularly the Tony Quinn Foundation, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand, Heartland Chips, Geraldine Cheese and Dayle ITM. Alongside all my other supporters of course who all contributed to make this happen.”

There are a few goals this weekend that I want to achieve. The first is to test my body and make sure I am fit and healthy after my surgery and of course the second is to try and win the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands. I can’t wait to get out there today and get stuck in.

Hedge’s inclusion takes the field to 18 cars for the 68th new Zealand Grand Prix, the first in New Zealand’s South Island for a remarkable 17 years and the very first at the scenic, spectacular and highly challenging Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell.

Hedge was the US Formula Regional champion in 2023, and champion in Porsches Carrera Cup on the other side of the world in Australia. The former NZ Formula Ford and Toyota 86 champ is all set to start his first season of INDY NXT.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

