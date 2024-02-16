Join In The Seaweek Celebration

Seaweek, the annual ocean-inspired national celebration, now in its 32nd year running, includes a wide range of opportunities and activities concentrated over the first 10 days of March. Through engagement with Seaweek, discover the many ways that our lives are connected to the sea so we can build a relationship with the ocean that is sustainable – for us and our marine biodiversity – so both can flourish.

There are so many ways to get involved in the national celebration of the sea, in your community, school, or workplace. Experiences and hands-on learning about our marine environment can strengthen connections and inspire care. The Seaweek programme includes opportunities to participate in on-water activities like snorkelling and paddling, local conservation initiatives, beach clean-ups, film screenings, art workshops and citizen science projects. Check out seaweek.org.nz/whats-on to browse events that will inspire renewed connections with the sea.

Celebrating Sea Creatures

The sea is like a giant playground that's a part of our home - and it is a home - to many amazing sea creatures! Some of our most loved marine species are endangered and declining - but others have incredible conservation success stories. Regardless of their shape and size, they are all important parts of our ecosystem and have interesting lives which we still have lots to learn about. To inspire curiosity about the weird, wonderful and fragile marine life in our big blue backyard, the underlying theme for this year is ‘Celebrating Sea Creatures of Aotearoa’.

A special Sea Creatures of Aotearoa poster, illustrated by Giselle Clarkson for Seaweek, was created to highlight our close relationship with our seas and the living things that inhabit them. The poster features twenty of Aotearoa's native sea creatures and six popular ways that kiwis explore and experience our coastal seas. The poster is available to purchase through Warehouse Stationery for a special price and accompanying resources are free to download on the Seaweek Creature Content page. This has been designed to engage everyone in learning about New Zealand's unique marine species, their importance in the ecosystem and the integral role of the ocean in all our lives.

“The focus of Seaweek is on inspiring Kiwis to deepen their connection with the ocean.”

"Learning about the significance of a healthy ocean in our lives is critical and it comes in many shapes and forms. Seaweek aims to inspire Kiwis to reflect on their relationship with the ocean - and realise our interconnectedness. To do this we encourage people to come together, celebrate the moana, create awareness and strengthen their connections with the marine environment."

"Through engagement with Seaweek opportunities, it is our goal for more people to build a relationship with the ocean that is sustainable both for people and biodiversity – so both can flourish."

Seaweek is coordinated nationally by Sir Peter Blake Marine Education and Recreation Centre (MERC) and is made possible through the work of a large network of volunteers with support from a wide range of individuals, groups, businesses and organisations.

