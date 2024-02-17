Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Guptill and Ferguson Return for Crucial Final Ford Trophy Fixture

Saturday, 17 February 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The ACES have called in the big guns for their final round robin white ball match of the summer with Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson returning for a must-win match against the Central Stags at Eden Park’s Kennards Hire Community Oval.

Guptill, fresh from the UAE where he represented the Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20, returns for his first 50 over match of the season.

He’ll take his place in the batting order opening alongside Finn Allen and followed by Mark Chapman, making for a powerful looking Auckland top order.

The pace attack will be bolstered by the return of Ferguson, who has been out of action since becoming injured just before the Super Smash final on January 28.

Having arrested their losing streak with a last-ball win against Wellington on Wednesday, the ACES now find themselves in a must-win position at fourth on the table on 20 points.

With a win accounting for four points and two teams above them on 22 points, the ACES have a solid chance of making the elimination final on Wednesday the 21st, though they will require one of either Otago Volts or Northern Districts to lose their match.

Tomorrow’s match is the final white ball domestic match at Kennard Hire Community Oval for the season. It’s free entry with the first ball at 10:30am.

Out with injury: Adi Ashok, Simon Keene, Matt Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Out with overseas commitments: James Neesham

Ford Trophy Round Ten

Auckland ACES vs. Central Stags

18th February, 2024 | 10:30am start

Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Finn Allen (Suburbs New Lynn)

Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Lockie Ferguson (Parnell)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Cam Fletcher (East Coast Bays)

Martin Guptill (Suburbs New Lynn)

Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

Jock McKenzie (North Shore)

Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)

Will O’Donnell (Takapuna)

