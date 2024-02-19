Dunedin Fringe 2024 - A New Comedy World Record

Ever been to an improv comedy show and thought, “…this just isn’t crazy enough for me.” Well 100 Things is the show for you!

The brainchild of one of Auckland’s most prolific and beloved improvisers, Rebecca Mary Gwendolon (Bull Rush, Improverished, Love Lamp, Casual First Date, This Might Get Weird, Late Night Knife Fight), 100 Things puts narrative improv and it’s tight-knit ensemble (Gwendolon, Frankie Browne, Izzy Renton) to the test. After winning the Late Night Knife Fight improv showdown in 2023, the group are ready to take the show on tour.

“When I first dreamed up 100 Things, they told me it couldn’t be done… Well I say it can. And we will!” - Rebecca Mary Gwendolon

“Even in the chaos, this ensemble manages to create a safe environment where you can relax and have fun!” - Anouk, previous audience member

Come with your imagination popping and your inhibitions low, because the team are going to ask the audience for - you got it - 100 things! Then sit back and watch these seasoned performers wrangle it all into a riveting, raucous, and somewhat sensical, 90 minute story.

With so many ask for’s, the audience has never had so much control over their night!

“Things started to get a bit silly when it was suggested we might pay $16,000 to fly out an official Guinness World Records judge…” - Frankie Browne

All three performers are regular contributors to Auckland’s premier, long-form improv troupe, Improverished, best known for their dungeons and dragons inspired show “Can I Get an Underground Location and a Mythical Creature?” which has sold out seasons at the NZ International Comedy Festival and the NZ Improv Festival. Rebecca is an up and coming comedian and RAW Comedy Quest national finalist for 2023. If you go to an improv show in Auckland, they’re probably in it! Frankie recently graduated from clown school in France after studying at École Philipe Gaulier. She is the Writer and Director of this year’s Ugly Shakespeare tour and said to be the Skrillex of improv. Izzy is an Auckland-based actor, improviser, and social scientist with a background in the British film industry (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Disobedience). In 2020, it was rumoured that she was dating Taylor Swift and might swing the last US elections.

“If you’ve ever seen more ask for’s in an improv show, we’ll give you your money back… what was that Rebecca…? Oh, a pat on the back. We’ll give you a pat on the back!” - Izzy Renton

Be sure to book your tickets and secure your place at this daring night of improv. 100 Things - (probably) the only show at Dunedin Fringe Festival to have a (not yet answered) world record request in the inbox of a notable, beer-related, world record company!!

“Nobody climbs a mountain for scientific reasons…” - Sir Edmund Hilary

100 Things is presented as part of Ōtepoti/Dunedin Fringe Festival 2024

Shows 16 and 17 March 2024, 7pm, Yours Cafe

Suitable for all ages

