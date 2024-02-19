Survey Reveals Overwhelming Support For Eden Park Hosting More Concerts

In a recent survey of over 1,500 local residents, over 90% of respondents said they would support Eden Park hosting 6 artists playing up to 12 shows in a calendar year, with more than 93% saying they would want New Zealand’s national stadium to host Taylor Swift.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said, “This resounding level of support from our residents highlights a strong desire for Eden Park to host more concerts and not be restricted by consenting processes.

“In 2020, SIX60 played at Eden Park, and since then, Eden Park has quickly become New Zealand’s premier concert venue with globally renowned artists Billy Joel, Guns N’ Roses and Ed Sheeran all performing to sold-out crowds. And this year P!NK and Coldplay will perform five concerts.

“The feedback from our community is critical. 97% of our residents have told us they love Eden Park and it was clear from their responses that they also like the diverse range of events we hold. Over a quarter of our community is looking forward to watching the BLACKCAPs take on Australia in this weekend’s two T20 international cricket matches, with more than half coming to watch P!NK perform live in March. Other residents are keen to attend upcoming Blues Rugby matches, watch the Wellington Phoenix take on Sydney FC in A-League football and attend the Auckland Home & Garden Show.

Hosting large-scale events like concerts is not only essential to our core operations, they provide significant economic and social benefits to our community and country. But like any business, we need the support from regulatory bodies to operate at our full potential.

“Securing content is extremely competitive, especially when cities like Melbourne and Sydney are offering significant incentives to promoters to attract global superstars like Taylor Swift. Recently, the Premier of New South Wales has increased the Sydney Football Stadium’s concert quota to 20 per year in response to mega artists looking for multiple dates or residencies. Eden Park is restricted to six concerts per year.

“Over the last three years, we have proven we can deliver world-class concerts and contribute to the vibrancy of our city. With 97% of our community telling us they’d support twice the number of concerts we’re permitted to host, we will be exploring our options with Auckland Council to update our consent and secure more international artists for kiwi fans to enjoy, positioning us on the world stage,” said Mr Sautner.

