ACES Locked And Loaded For Ford Trophy Elimination Final In Dunedin Tuesday 20 February, 2024

A big battle in the south looms for the ACES tomorrow as they find themselves one match away from competing in their second grand final of the season, this time for the Ford Trophy.

The elimination final pits 3rd placed ACES against 2nd placed Otago Volts at University of Otago Oval tomorrow with the winner meeting Canterbury in the final at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

With three players dropping out of the squad for Blackcaps T20I duty – Finn Allen, Mark Chapman and Lockie Ferguson – the ACES will be excited to welcome back captain Sean Solia whose all-round expertise will help to cover the loss of firepower.

Pace bowler Angus Olliver and Nikith Perera are the other two additions to the squad.

Star batter Robbie O’Donnell, who filled in captaincy duties during Solia’s absence, sees the elimination final qualification as a result of the ACES stepping up when the time came despite suffering three losses on the trot when the Ford Trophy resumed earlier in February.

“Leading into the last two games we knew what we had to do, we needed two wins and we needed a result to go our way (to qualify for the elimination final),” he said after the ACES’ crucial win over Central Stags on Sunday.

O’Donnell is under no illusion about the challenge ahead against the Volts with home advantage playing a part.

“They’re on the back of some great form. I’m sure they’re going to be chomping at the bit, sleeping in their own beds and playing a home semifinal.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re going to have to play a good game of cricket but knowing the star power we’ve got, if we turn up and do our jobs on the day we’ll definitely be able to get into the final. Hopefully that’s two white ball finals for us this season,” said O’Donnell.

The match kicks off at 10:30am and will be live scored and streamed at scoring.nzc.nz.



Out with injury: Adi Ashok, Simon Keene, Matt Gibson, Yahya Zeb.

Out with overseas commitments: James Neesham.

Ford Trophy Elimination Final

Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts

21st February, 2024 | 10:30am start

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Cam Fletcher (East Coast Bays)

Martin Guptill (Suburbs New Lynn)

Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

Jock McKenzie (North Shore)

Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Will O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Angus Olliver (Auckland University)

Nikith Perera (Parnell)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn) (c)

© Scoop Media

