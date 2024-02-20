Puma Hoops And Lamelo Ball Accelerate The Game With Puma X Porsche Collection

Today, PUMA Hoops and LaMelo Ball together with Porsche proudly unveil the PUMA x PORSCHE Collection, a dynamic collaboration that seamlessly merges the worlds of basketball and automotive excellence.

From the racetrack to the hardwood, the PUMA x PORSCHE collection embodies speed, style, and innovation. Drawing inspiration from one of the most iconic sports cars – the Porsche 911 Turbo – and Indiana's storied automotive history, this collaboration introduces a striking blend of racing-inspired graphics in bold yellow and black colour-blocking.

Anchoring the collection are two high-performance PUMA Hoops shoes: LaMelo Ball’s signature MB.03 and the groundbreaking All-Pro NITRO™.

Taking Forever Faster to the next level with the LAMELO BALL x PORSCHE MB.03. This signature shoe, in a bold yellow and black colorway, pays homage to Melo’s

“01 of One” style and the iconic Porsche 911 Turbo. Packed with PUMA Hoops tech, including NITROFOAM™ for superior responsiveness and comfort, the MB.03 is designed to make a statement on and off the court. Additional performance tech points of the latest MB.03 iteration include enhanced durability grip traction and breathable monomesh upper support for an ultra-lightweight feel.

Next up we meet the PUMA x PORSCHE All-Pro NITRO™ – where an iconic carmaker meets an innovative basketball shoe. Featuring bold yellow and black accents, this shoe is more than just a colorway; it's packed with high-performance PUMA Hoops innovations like NITROFOAM™ for cushioning and stability.

The PUMA x PORSCHE collection isn't limited to footwear; the collection also includes six apparel variations, including hoodies, jackets, graphic tees, sweatpants, and shorts. The latest collab showcases a seamless fusion of athletic prowess and automotive elegance, creating a lineup that will surely resonate with basketball enthusiasts and automotive aficionados alike. Step into the fast lane with PUMA Hoops, LaMelo Ball, and Porsche.

Set to launch on February 17th, 2024, the PUMA x Porsche collection, will retail for $45 - $175 and will be available at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Porsche.com, Porsche-Design.com, Porsche Design retail stores and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories.For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about20,000people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

PORSCHE

Porsche is an iconic brand synonymous with high-performance sports cars and a rich motorsport heritage. With a legacy that spans over 75 years, Porsche has achieved remarkable success on racetracks worldwide, securing numerous championships and victories. From endurance racing, such as the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, to series like Formula E and GT racing, Porsche consistently embodies engineering excellence and passion for motorsport.

