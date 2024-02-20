Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Incredibly Special Volunteering At A Wild Bird Hospital

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: BirdCare Aotearoa

It's an incredibly special feeling, holding a precious wild bird gently yet securely, while a hospital manager gives medication or treatment to the rescued bird” says team member Kim Frakes. At BirdCare Aotearoa wild bird hospital, this is a regular part of a weekly volunteering shift at the charitable organisation based in Green Bay, Auckland.

Kōtare (sacred kingfisher) at BirdCare Aotearoa. Photo by Eva Cadario

As the largest wild bird rehabilitation centre in NZ by number of admissions, volunteers are crucial to the operation of this special charity. The centre admits around 6,000 rescued wild birds each year, including hundreds of orphaned birds. The babies are raised by dedicated nursery team members until they are old enough to release back into nature.

From the familiar tui, fantails, kingfishers and moreporks, to the less commonly seen kaka, penguins, albatross and other seabirds, BirdCare Aotearoa is permitted by Department of Conservation to care for all types of birds.

The centre has a great community spirit, with a diverse range of cultures and ages groups ranging from university students seeking work experience, to ‘empty nesters’ and retirees enjoying the satisfaction of contributing to a heartwarming cause. Kim Frakes, now the Administration Manager, began as a volunteer in the hospital, like many other staff members at the facility. Frakes says “Current volunteering opportunities include caring for birds and cleaning in the hospital, maintenance and building at the site, and assisting with fundraising, which can be performed remotely”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Community groups are always appreciated at the site, providing valuable help with maintenance of the large section and the native bush on the property. The charitable wildlife hospital is funded solely by the generosity of donors and grants. To ensure its continued success as a world-class wild bird rehabilitation facility, the centre is currently seeking further support and ongoing sponsorship.

To learn more about how you can join or support this special organisation, and help save the lives of rescued wild birds, please visit www.birdcareaotearoa.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BirdCare Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 