Wellington Anglicans Elect New Assistant Bishop

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Anglican Diocese

 The Anglican Church has voted for youth with the election of Reverend Anashuya Fletcher as Assistant Bishop of Wellington.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday, sees 39 year old Ana, become the youngest person to occupy the role.

As Assistant Bishop, Ana will support Bishop Justin Duckworth in leading the Diocese of Wellington in its vision of being a transformative movement of local faith communities.

Bishop Justin says he is thrilled to welcome Ana to the role.

“Ana is gifted in ministry and is well-placed to meet the challenges facing the church,” he says.

“I’ve always admired her commitment to the task Jesus has for His church – to be his hands and feet and witness to His work of reconciliation. Ana’s faith and love for Jesus is clear in the way she lives. She has put everything on the line to follow the call of God.”

Ana says she’s humbled by the appointment.

“I am grateful for the boldness of those who encouraged me to consider nomination,” she says.

“I do not enter into this lightly, and consider it such a privilege to be called, alongside Bishop Justin, to help lead God's church in its mission and ministry at this time.”

Ana, who immigrated to Aotearoa New Zealand with her family from Sri Lanka at the age of one, has most recently been the Co-Priest in Charge of St Peter’s, Gonville in the Parish of Whanganui.

She served in that capacity alongside her husband Rev Paul Fletcher, with whom she has two children, Ishmael (8) and Eilidh (4).

Ana has also worked as a lawyer, as the Intercultural Communities Enabler for the New Zealand Church Missionary Society, and co-founded Common Good Coffee, a social enterprise helping people out of extreme poverty and modern slavery in India.

She also contributes to leadership roles within Urban Vision, an apostolic movement of missional communities throughout the North Island.

Ana and her family will relocate to Wellington in 2025.

On 17 February 2024, Ana was appointed by Primate and Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand, the Most Reverend Don Tamihere. This followed an Electoral College Synod held on the 10th of February and ratification from the House of Bishops and General Synod Te Hīnota Whānui.

An installation date will follow.

