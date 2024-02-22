New Hyundai Kona Hybrid Up For Grabs For The Perfect Shot At The New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, is excited to announce that players will have a shot at winning a brand new Hyundai KONA Hybrid if they hit a hole-in-one during the New Zealand Open next week.

Thanks to Hyundai, Major Sponsor and Official Vehicle Partner for the New Zealand Open, an exciting prize will be on offer for the first professional or amateur player at the tournament to score a rare hole-in-one on the Remarkables 18/Tournament 18th hole across all four days of the tournament.

The vehicle on offer, is the all new Hyundai KONA Hybrid which boasts a bolder design, significantly more space and a host of newly available features like a smart power tailgate, twin 12.3" digital displays, and a surround view monitor. This is all paired with an advanced hybrid powertrain that offers the perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency.

This new model has already been put to the test by New Zealand’s most successful rally champion and KONA EV rally driver, Hayden Paddon, and has received his ‘Practically unbeatable’ stamp of approval.

New Zealand Open Chairman, John Hart is excited that Hyundai have put such an amazing prize on offer for the professionals in the tournament.

“It’s great to have Hyundai as part of our New Zealand Open family. They are big supporters of golf across the country and we are delighted that they continue to be part of the tournament,” said Hart.

“This is an amazing prize and the vehicle really looks the part. Hopefully someone hits that perfect shot and gets to drive it home.”

Scott Kelsey, Hyundai NZ CEO is looking forward to the New Zealand Open and said “Not much could top scoring a hole-in-one on the 18th at the New Zealand Open, but Hyundai is delighted to add to the overall experience by giving a brand-new KONA Hybrid to the player who makes the shot.”

“It’s been about four years since we gave a car away at the New Zealand Open, so we’re crossing our fingers someone hits a hole-in-one and we get to do it again.”

The New Zealand Open tees off between February 29 and March 3 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown. Live coverage will be available on Sky Sport 6.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Hyundai please visit hyundai.co.nz

