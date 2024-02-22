Two New Exhibitions Exploring Time, Memory, And Cross-Cultural Exchanges Opening At Homestead Galleries This Autumn

Navigating Cultural Narratives: Observations, Speculations and Transient Connections

Corban Estate Arts Centre is thrilled to present two exhibitions, Windows to the World by Rozana Lee and yahaan by brunelle dias, Dilohana Lekamge, Gitanjali Bhatt, Rhea Maheshwari, Tarika Sabherwal, Tehnuka, Tiffany Singh and Vishmi Helaratne, opening in the Homestead Galleries on Friday 1 March, from 6–8pm.

About Windows to the World by Rozana Lee

In Windows to the World, Rozana Lee extends her research on global histories of encounter and exchange, establishing connections between her Indonesian cultural heritage, Pasifika culture, and Central Asia. The exhibition spotlights the migration of cultural motifs, with a particular focus on the kawung (or suwung). Through her research into this motif, Rozana seeks to emphasise that culture arises not solely from the traditions of a single community but also from cross-cultural interactions and exchanges.

The four-petal flower, known as kawung or suwung, has been a prominent motif in Indonesian batik since the 16th century, often depicted by four overlapping circles. Symbolising the concepts of void or emptiness, purity, and selflessness, this motif traces Indonesia’s history back to a time when the majority of its population adhered to Hindu and Buddhist beliefs. In Polynesian culture, the four-pointed petals and its variant – shaped like four triangles arranged in an X or a cross – represent one of the oldest motifs, known as frangipani, manulua, or potuuamanuka. Commonly appearing in bark or tapa cloth, it holds significance in expressing Pasifika identity, often interpreted as a frangipani flower or birds in flight.

Wendy E. Cowling’s The Lapita motif that ‘got away’ (2009) notes the extensive migration history of this motif. It was first discovered as an incised decoration in Lapita pottery in the Bismarck Archipelagos, eventually making its way to Aotearoa through the Pacific. During her recent travels along the Silk Road with The Zhelezka Project mobile residency, Rozana discovered a similar four-petal motif in Central Asia. This motif includes a popular variation known as Quatrefoil, often found in Gothic and Christian architecture. Historical accounts suggest the Quatrefoil made its way to Europe through the Silk Road in the form of silk or carpet design, similar to the arabesque shapes that appear in Islamic structures.

This four-petal motif, which has been reinterpreted, adapted, and recontextualised by various cultures, serves as a reminder of our migrating and voyaging ancestors, highlighting their extensive journeys across time and space, connecting lands and oceans.

Windows to the World is a part of Auckland Arts Festival 2024.

About yahaan by brunelle dias, Dilohana Lekamge, Gitanjali Bhatt, Rhea Maheshwari, Tarika Sabherwal, Tehnuka, Tiffany Singh and Vishmi Helaratne

‘yahaan’, a Hindi/Urdu term meaning to be here, present and close, is the provisional study of departing on a journey and asking, ‘which way?’. Drawing from their personal experiences and observations, eight multidisciplinary artists speculate on the transient nature of being here.

yahaan suggests grounding or connecting to one’s particular environment, corporeal and intangible prior to departing towards the unexpected or alternative, as a reminder of one’s reality. It offers itself as a space of introspection, to refamiliarise and to acquaint oneself with their surroundings.

The artists reflect:

Seeking reorientation is synonymous with keeping in touch with our environment, as and when it unfolds.

In exploring the politics of ‘being here’ as tauiwi, the artists also navigate ideas surrounding deep time and memory. Therefore, yahaan is not only a pointer to the present but also a signal that points towards things affecting it. Mapping across disparate perspectives, yahaan is a landing zone for artists to arrive and depart.

Alongside the exhibition is a programme of accompanying events for the public to attend. On Monday 11 March, everyone is invited to join Homestead Galleries Curator & Exhibitions Manager Melina Payne, for an intimate tour of the exhibitions. This Curator Tour promises to provide an enriching experience for art enthusiasts and those who wish to establish a deeper connection with the showcased works and the talented artists responsible for their creations. On Saturday 23 March, join us at Visual Narratives of Identity, a kōrero and workshop with artist Rozana Lee, centred around her solo exhibition, Windows to the World. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the intricate tapestry of their personal and cultural identity using the language of symbols and images. Whether drawing inspiration from personal experiences, cultural heritage, or shared narratives, attendees will collaboratively craft a visual representation of identity on a shared piece of fabric.

EXHIBITION DETAILS:

GALLERY ONE:

Exhibition Title:

Windows to the World

Artist:

Rozana Lee

Exhibition dates:

Saturday 2 March – Saturday 27 April 2024

Location:

Homestead Galleries, Corban Estate Arts Centre

2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland 0612

Opening Hours:

Monday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm daily.

Entry:

Free, all welcome.

–––

GALLERY TWO + THREE:

Exhibition Title:

yahaan

Artists:

brunelle dias, Dilohana Lekamge, Gitanjali Bhatt, Rhea Maheshwari, Tarika Sabherwal, Tehnuka, Tiffany Singh and Vishmi Helaratne

Exhibition dates:

Saturday 2 March – Saturday 27 April 2024

Location:

Homestead Galleries, Corban Estate Arts Centre

2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland 0612

Opening Hours:

Monday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm daily.

Entry:

Free, all welcome.

–––

GALLERY PROGRAMME DETAILS:

Opening Preview Event

Friday 1 March 2023, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Free, all welcome.

Location: Homestead Galleries, Corban Estate Arts Centre.

-

Curator Tour

Monday 11 March 2024, 10:00am – 10:45am

Free, all welcome.

Location: Homestead Galleries, Corban Estate Arts Centre.

Join Homestead Galleries Curator & Exhibitions Manager Melina for an intimate tour of our current exhibitions.

This tour promises an enriching experience for art enthusiasts and those seeking a deeper connection to the works and the talented artists behind their creations.

-

Visual Narratives of Identity

Sat 23 Mar 2024 10:00am - 12:00pm

Free, all welcome. Bookings essential

Location: Homestead Galleries, Corban Estate Arts Centre.

