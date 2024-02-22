Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

THE CRYSTAL METHOD, Pioneers Of Electronic Dance Music, Make Their Highly Anticipated Return To Auckland, NZ

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 8:24 pm
Press Release: Nuclear Blast

A show stacked with bangers – Name of the Game, Busy Child, Trip Like I Do, Born Too Slow, Keep Hope Alive plus heaps more!

THE CRYSTAL METHOD raised electronic music to a new stellar level of excellence. They are recognized as a pioneering force in the Big Beat genre and Electronica movement, alongside The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, and The Prodigy. They transformed electronic music, taking it from the warehouses and bringing it to some of the largest festival fields across the globe!

Don’t miss THE CRYSTAL METHOD for 2 hours of dance-floor bangers and a guaranteed night of “nostalgia, rave, and pure ecstasy”

“It was the best two hours of my adult life”

THE CRYSTAL METHOD 2024 Auckland Show Date

Thursday 29th February AUCKLAND, The Powerstation

Tickets:

Presale: Monday 4th December, 12pm Local

General Public On Sale: Wednesday 6th December, 12pm Local

From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/the-crystal-method-2024/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nuclear Blast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 