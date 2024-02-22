Rise Against Announce Exclusive Christchurch Theatre Show

Tickets on sale tomorrow!

Frontier Touring is excited to announce that multi-Gold and Platinum four-pieceRise Against– will play a one-off show at the sublime Christchurch Town Hall in March. This will be the punk band’s ONLY headline date in New Zealand and their first Christchurch concert in over 5 years!

Fans don’t want to miss this special Rise Against show; the ‘I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore’, ‘Help Is on the Way’, ‘Make It Stop (Septembers Children)’, and ‘Tragedy + Time’ rockers will make their epic return following 2021’s critically-acclaimed ninth album,Nowhere Generation, and its 2022 follow-up,Nowhere Generation IIEP.

Comprised of Tim McIlrath (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Joe Principe (bass guitar, backing vocals), Zach Blair (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Brandon Barnes (drums, percussion), ever since 2001 debut albumThe UnravelingRise Against have been cited as one of the rock world’s best live acts.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday 23 February at 12.00pm NZDT from Ticketek. Do not wait.

