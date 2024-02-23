Craigs Investment Partners Invites Spectators To Participate In ‘Closest To The Pin’ Charity Fundraiser

Craigs Investment Partners is inviting spectators at this year’s New Zealand Open to participate in a charity fundraiser taking place on Saturday and Sunday March 2 and 3, 2024.

Spectators will have a shot at winning $5,000 by competing in Craigs Investment Partners ‘Closest to the Pin’ competition, with all money raised going to Queenstown’s Wakatipu Community Foundation.

Taking place on the 14th hole on the Remarkables course at Millbrook Resort between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday March 2 and 3, 2024, all those keen to ‘have a go’ will pay a donation to the Foundation in return for two attempts at hitting a golf ball closest to the pin.

It’s open to all amateur golfers and the person who records the closest to the pin shot during each day of the competition will take home $5,000 prize money from Craigs Investment Partners. The distance to the pin from the tee set up especially for the event will be approximately 125 metres.

Craigs Investment Partners Head of Private Wealth and Markets, Jeremy Williamson, says the fundraiser aligns well with Craigs’ values.

“Connecting and supporting the communities in which we operate nationwide is important to us. What better way to do this in the Queenstown Lakes region than by connecting the community to the work of the Wakatipu Community Foundation at the New Zealand Open.

All donations go directly to Wakatipu Community Foundation to benefit local communities, so we hope to see as many people as possible dipping into their pockets and joining us for some golf for good,” he says.

The Wakatipu Community Foundation (WCF) is a charitable organisation that builds endowment funds aimed at benefiting all aspects of the community, today and tomorrow.

“We are extremely grateful to Craigs Investment Partners for choosing the WCF as the beneficiary for their ‘Closest to the Pin’ fundraising event,” says Wakatipu Community Foundation CEO and Founder Jennifer Belmont.

“We are eagerly anticipating the New Zealand Open as it presents a fantastic opportunity to highlight the beauty of the Wakatipu region.”

New Zealand Open Partnership Manager Michael Goldstein is excited to see Craigs Investment Partners engaging with spectators at the tournament and helping connect them with an amazing local community charity. "We think the Craigs Investment Partners Closest to the Pin competition is a great spectator activation and will bring a bit of extra excitement to those in attendance,” he says.

“We hope everyone who comes to the tournament over the weekend makes a donation or two to the Wakatipu Community Foundation and has their shot at winning the prizes on offer. Someone has to win them!"

Jeremy Williamson says the Closest to the Pin competition is a great opportunity to show off your skills to win one of two $5,000 cash prizes up for grabs.

“We hope everyone comes down to give it a go, which in turn will hopefully raise a meaningful sum for the Foundation.”

For more information visit: https://nzopen.com/tournament-info/spectator-info/closest-to-the-pin/

View the Closest to Pin Competition Terms and Conditions here

For more information about Craigs’ involvement, please contact:

Tania Bui - Head of Marketing and Communications, Craigs Investment Partners

Ph 027 2444155 - tania.bui@craigsip.com

About Craigs Investment Partners | craigsip.com

Craigs Investment Partners is one of New Zealand's leading investmentadvisory firms. Celebrating their 40thanniversary in 2024, Craigs Investment Partners have 19 branches across the country and pride themselves on supporting the local communities they serve.

Craigs Investment Partners, a trusted name in New Zealand's financial industry, understand that everyone’s journey to success is different and with their experience, local knowledge, award-winning research and personal approach, Craigs builds strong and enduring partnerships with their clients.

Craigs is a proud sponsor of the New Zealand Open and a number of regional golf clubs across New Zealand. www.craigsip.com

Craigs Investment Partners Limited is an NZX Participant firm, Craigs’ Financial Advice Provider Disclosure Statement can be viewed at craigsip.com/tcs.

About Wakatipu Community Foundation | wakatipucommunityfoundation.co.nz

The Wakatipu Community Foundation exists to enable people to give to causes they love in the Wakatipu community.

Community Foundations provide a smarter way to give so your donation can go further and forever within the community you love.

Your donation can be invested and grown, with the income it generates funding local causes year on year. It’s a simple, effective and long-lasting way for your generosity to support our community's needs and impact long-term change.

Better still, you can choose who benefits from your gift when you give through our smarter giving model.

About the 103rd New Zealand Open | nzopen.com

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 103rd time between February 29 – March 3, 2024.

The tournament, which is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format, is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules and has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkable courses. The final two rounds will be played on the Coronet course (incorporating the closing par-3 from the Remarkable course).

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a Professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport 6, February 29 – March 3, 2024.

