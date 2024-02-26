Spark LIVE, The Epic Multi-sensory Theatre Storyscape Launches Its Much-anticipated New Tour!

Spark LIVE, the multi-sensory extravaganza is back on the road after last year’s sold-out tour.





Spark is an epic storyscape that allows every audience member to enjoy and participate in theatre in their own unique way. It is designed particularly for audiences with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities and allows everyone to explore the beautiful art of theatre through different sensory experiences.

Charlotte Nightingale, artistic director of Glass Ceiling Arts Collective, which is producing the show, said it was vital to create theatre for and by people with disabilities.

The show enables audience members with disabilities to experience it through different senses, such as touch or taste. The cast features actors including Lily Mae Ivatt-Oakley, who has Down syndrome, and Zoe Elvin, who suffered a stroke when she was just five, alongside Kiwi legend Jackie Clarke.

Charlotte says: “Spark allows everyone to enjoy their own experience of theatre. The arts are so important for the health and well-being of us all, but too often disabled people are excluded.

“Multi-sensory theatre is radically inclusive - anyone can enjoy it, everyone has a different experience, and everyone benefits from seeing disabled actors on stage.

“It’s a powerful, important way to support both disabled and non-disabled audience members, and help create a more inclusive and diverse Aotearoa.”

Spark is the story of Kate, a teenage girl with a heart condition. She is isolated from the world during the pandemic and yearns to be reunited with her friends and her beloved horses.

Kate and her mother struggle to adapt to their new normal, and through their story the audience is taken on a journey of love and hope, exploring the beautiful bond between humans and horses.

The show immerses its audiences in a multi-sensory extravaganza, that weaves sensory experiences throughout its cinematic, theatrical, and musical show.

Spark’s initial tour last year was hugely successful, with sold-out performances and demand for more shows. This year’s performances are set to be just as popular.

Spark is touring through Hamilton, Auckland and Northland from March to April.

Glass Ceiling is grateful for support from Creative New Zealand, IHC Foundation, Far North District Council, Whāngarei District Council, Foundation North and Arts Access Aotearoa. It is also grateful to all those who contributed to its Boosted campaign.

