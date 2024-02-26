Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tom Sainsbury Signs With The Sweetshop For Directorial Representation

Monday, 26 February 2024, 7:02 pm
Press Release: The Sweetshop Films

Tom Sainsbury is Sweetshop’s newest director. A man of many talents, with his infectious humour and razor-sharp wit, his resume reads like a highlight reel of New Zealand’s entertainment scene.

Tom is a director, filmmaker, actor, writer, comedian, TV presenter, and most recently, podcaster. Tom’s journey as a creative has captured hearts and minds. From theatre and film to Instagram fame, he became a household name in New Zealand. Adding another remarkable accomplishment to his list in 2023, Tom released the feature film “Loop Track” where he served as director, writer and actor.

Co-CEO Melanie Bridge has been a fan of Tom for some time. “Tom’s ‘Boomer Dad’ and ‘Gingerbread’ the cat videos are my personal favourites….but the truth is that I have literally laughed at every single thing Tom Sainsbury has ever made. We’re excited to see what the advertising world conjures up for Tom; I really believe he is one of NZ’s greatest talents”

Sainsbury’s prowess earned him the “Entertainment Hero of the Year” award in 2020 from the New Zealand Herald. That same year he ventured into the world of non-fiction literature with the release of “New Zealanders: A Field Guide” an extension of his Snapchat videos, chronicling his favourite Kiwi archetypes.

Says Ben Dailey EP Sweetshop: “A man of many talents, often said, but never more true than about Mr Tom Sainsbury. He has an amazing insight into the human condition, the key to great comedy. I’m looking forward to Tom sharing his talent with both agencies and brands alike.”

Says Tom Sainsbury: 'I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining The Sweetshop team. I'm a big fan of their directors but also the people that work there. I'm excited for this next chapter of my career and can't wait to sink my teeth into the world of commercials. And the journey's gonna be that much sweeter with The Sweetshop by my side.'

A man with boundless creativity, Sweetshop is thrilled to have the opportunity to support Tom Sainsbury's creative endeavours in advertising.

