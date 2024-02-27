Slay The World: Kelly Fornia’s Drag Concert

Slay the World: Kelly Fornia’s Drag Concert – Produced by Kelly Fornia

7pm Friday 22nd March & Saturday 23rd March 2024. Te Auaha, 65 Dixon Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

Tickets $25-$70 on www.eventfinda.co.nz

Local Drag Queen Kelly Fornia is making Wellington history once again by producing the first drag concert in the capital - Slay the World: Kelly Fornia’s Drag Concert.

Slay the World will feature over 100+ of non stop performances by Kelly, her backup dancers and special Wellington drag guests. Taking place at Te Auaha in Wellington CBD, she is not only evolving the performances, but the atmosphere and experience as well as transforming the stage into her own RENAISSANCE world tour platform. With iconic choreography, legendary looks and music for all generations, this concert will have something for everyone.

Kelly Fornia has been on the Wellington drag scene for the past decade and has made waves in our LGBTQIA+ community. In 2022, she made history by producing the biggest drag show Wellington had seen, focusing solely on local drag performers at The Opera House. She has featured on TVNZ on Demand’s House of Drag Season 2 and has toured across Aotearoa. It also doubles as Kelly’s farewell concert as she is taking off to London in May, so she is ready to show everything Wellington has taught her over the past decade.

