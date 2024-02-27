Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ed Byrne Brings Tragicomedy To Toitoi!

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 7:58 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time – and also the name of Ed Byrne’s latest stand-up show.

During this year's Laugh Your A** Off comedy festival, come and join Irish comedian and Mock the Week regular, Ed Byrne as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for LOLs.

Straight from Edinburgh Fringe 2023, this show has garnered five-star reviews and outstanding critical acclaim as"Best Reviewed Stand Up Show at Edinburgh 2023" (British Comedy Guide).

In the show, Ed Byrne takes time to address the tragic death of his brother, the comedy director Paul Byrne. In Ed’s account, he traces not only his brother's illness, hospitalisation and death, but their fraught relationship in the lead up to it.

Tragedy Plus Time is not a show about death so much as reconciliation – it’s about holding your loved ones close, despite everything, while you have the chance. And having a bloody good laugh while you're at it!

Treat yourself to this comedic masterclass which will close this year’s Laugh Your A** Off comedy festival on Saturday 27 July, 8pm at Toitoi - Opera House.

*Subscriber presale begins Wednesday 28th February at 12pm and ends Thursday 29 February at 12pm, before they go on sale to everyone else on Friday 1 March.

One Night Only

Saturday 27 July 2024, 8pm

Gold Reserve $69.90 (plus fees)

Silver Reserve $59.90 (plus fees)

