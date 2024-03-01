Multicultural Festival Returns To The Historic Village

For over two decades, the Tauranga Multicultural Festival has transformed The Historic Village into a vibrant hub to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and diversity within the Bay of Plenty.

Saturday, 23rd March, will see the annual event return for the 25th year with over 5000 attendees expected to embrace cultural performances, experiencing authentic global cuisine, and exploring art and crafts from around the globe.

The founding migrants of the Tauranga Regional Multicultural Council held the first festival in 1999. They’d wished to share their cultures with their new home, and a celebratory festival was a great way to have aspects of their homelands here in Tauranga.

The Historic Village’s streets will be lined with information kiosks, providing valuable resources for the migrant community to learn about services in the area.

Music workshops will connect musicians, allowing attendees to experience with instruments of other cultures.

At midday, the festival hosts the Parade of Nations where over 35 countries will march proudly through The Historic Village streets with their home country banners and national flags. A spectacle of pride for their home country and showcase of deep appreciation to be welcomed to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Locals can learn about ethnic communities through interactive ‘Discovery Tents’. Activities such as Aboriginal dot painting and African bead bracelet making will engage and educate young attendees about activities they’d do if living elsewhere in the world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tauranga Multicultural President Premila D’Mello says the festival not only gives migrants a chance to celebrate their identity in their own community, but gives insights to the local community into the cultures who have chosen this region as their home.

“The festival brings people together through the shared experience of food, cultural performances and art to strengthen the social bonds of the community,” says Premila.

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) granted $15,000 towards the festival. The fund is a partnership between local funders Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, TECT, Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council with the core purpose of supporting community-led events and those that encourage participation for free or at low-cost.

Tauranga City Council’s Venues and Events Manager, Nelita Byrne says this event holds importance and value for both ethnic communities and the broader community.

“The Tauranga Multicultural Festival not only serves for positive social, cultural and economic impacts,” says Nelita, “It also fosters a community that embraces diversity and celebrates the richness it brings.”

© Scoop Media

