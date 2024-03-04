Newest Addition To New Bum! Series Surfs The Wave Of Latest Viral Video Sensation

An Australian posting of the famous ‘Scottish Granny’ reading of I Need a New Bum! late last year renewed the viral sensation of this New Zealand-published series — with close to 9 million views worldwide!

My Dad’s Runaway Bum extends this hit series in another crazy escapade. Our hero. red-pants boy, is off on another bum-venture, but this time it’s not him that causes the trouble! After eating too much cabbage and peas, Dad’s bum has had enough and blasts off in a cloud of smelly smoke. It takes off through the door, rolls ‘past joggers in tights, past bikers with lights’.

But our hero and his bum-less Dad are hot on its tail, following its smelly trail. And soon, the police get in on the c(h)ase …

Will Dad get his bum back or will he stay forever bum-less, with his backside locked up in jail?

The hilarious rhymes of Dawn McMillan and comical drawings of Ross Kinnaird crack up readers once more in this wild bum-chase.

This eighth in the bestselling New Bum! series will be in bookstores this month simultaneously in New Zealand, Australia, the US and Canada, and the UK and Ireland.

THE AUTHORS

Dawn McMillan is the much-loved author of many children’s books, including I Need a New Bum! , My Bum is SO SPOOKY!, There’s a Moa in the Moonlight and Why Do Dogs Sniff Bottoms. She lives in Waiomu, north of Thames.

Ross Kinnaird is an illustrator and graphic designer whose books have been published in many countries, many of them in collaboration with Dawn. He lives close to the water on Auckland’s North Shore.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

