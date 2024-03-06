NZ Dancer Eden Coleman Announces Second 'Ugly Beauty' World Tour Alongside C-Pop Royalty, Jolin Tsai

At just 21 years old, Eden Coleman, a remarkable Kiwi talent and globally recognized dancer, is gearing up for her second 'Ugly Beauty' world tour alongside the illustrious Jolin Tsai, the "Queen of C-Pop." The tour, set to span five months starting in March, will see Eden participating in approximately 20 shows across China, last year's tour with a total of 443,000 live attendees, and this year anticipating an estimated 1 million fans total to attend the 2024 tour, marking another milestone in her already impressive career.

Eden was selected to join this remarkable world tour again with Jolin Tsai, a Taiwanese icon recognized for selling over 25 million records since 2000 and renowned for spreading dance pop music throughout Greater China. Eden eagerly anticipates performing and contributing to the electrifying experience that awaits fans.

"I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with Jolin and the team. It's like nothing you have ever visually experienced," exclaimed Eden. "Everything is so amazingly extreme, from the lighting to the gigantic stage props, down to our incredible outfits. I mean, we’re even dancing with giant cartoon heads for one of the songs!"

Eden's journey to international acclaim began in New Zealand's vibrant dance scene, where she gained prominence with esteemed dance companies such as The Royal Family, Identity Dance Company, and Neverland Studios.

Her impressive, notable career highlights include headlining Coachella 2023 with the biggest girl band, BlackPink, captivating over 125,000 live attendees and an astounding 250 million online viewers worldwide. Performing at the historic Women’s Rugby World Cup with Rita Ora with over 1.2 million online viewers, and sharing the stage with NZ's top band SIX60, thrilling crowds of 60,000 fans with her captivating choreography and stage presence.

In addition to her performances, Eden danced in the choreographic process, providing artists like Colombian sensation Karol G, pop icon Jennifer Lopez, K-Pop stars TWICE, and LE SSERAFIM with engaging dance routines as a visual guide for their tours and music videos, among others.

Her prowess extends to collaborations on her social media with high-profile international and local brands, including Samsung, Puma, Dr. Martens, and Benefit. Eden's positive impact reaches beyond the stage, evident in her vibrant social media presence with a large following on TikTok and Instagram (@edencolemann).

She remains committed to making a difference and inspiring others with her talent and confidence saying “I’m humbled and proud of the fact that a lot of my dance videos that have gone viral have such a positive impact on the viewers. It validates that I am making a difference by sharing my talent, proving that you can do anything you set your mind to with hard work and discipline, no matter your age”.

Despite facing the adversity of being bullied, particularly during high school, Eden's resilience has become a driving force in her career. Reflecting on those challenges she faced from a young age, Eden shared, "It made me more confident within myself and gave me the thick skin you need to survive in this industry, so ironically they did me a favour!"

Eden's journey continues to break boundaries, and with exciting projects on the horizon for 2024, she remains dedicated to pushing the limits of dance, inspiring audiences worldwide with her artistry and passion.

