Warbirds Over Wanaka Ticket Demand

Warbirds Over Wanaka organisers are facing the very real possibility of not having gate sales on the Saturday of the international airshow for the first time in the event’s 36-year history.

There has been huge interest in the first Wanaka airshow in six years after 2020 and 2022 were cancelled because of Covid.

General Manager Ed Taylor says while they will have gate sales on the Sunday and the practice day Friday they can’t say the same for Easter Saturday. “Saturday is always our most popular day but for some reason it’s way more popular this time around. I just think airshow fans have decided they’re not prepared to wait another day and are snapping up Saturday tickets flat out,” says Ed.

If the trend continues there is a possibility there will be no gate sales on the Saturday. “The only thing I can tell people is if you want to guarantee a General Admission ticket for the Saturday then you should get them soon. Warbirds is the hottest ticket in town,” says Ed.

At the same time organisers have some good news for those looking for premium tickets. A limited number of Gold Passes have become available via Ticketek. “Gold Passes sold out before Christmas but this small number are now available and once they’re gone there will be no more,” says Ed.

Ed says while pent up demand is a big factor for organisers this time around, they also have one of the best line-up of aircraft displays in many years.

“I’ve been involved since 2012 and this is the best overall line-up we’ve had in that time. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a Mosquito, the return of the Corsair, Brendon Deere’s beautifully restored P-51 Mustang among many others have classic aircraft fans fizzing. Throw in the USAF F-16 Fighting Falcons, C-17 Globemaster, the American Eagles and the farewell to the mighty RNZAF Hercules and it’s a heady mix for both aviation enthusiasts and families looking for a fantastic day out.”

“They’ll be talking about this one for many, many years,” says Ed.

Tickets for Warbirds Over Wanaka are available from Ticketek.

