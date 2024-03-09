Sue Elliott Announced As Judge For Prestigious $25,000 Sculpture Awards

The NZ Art Show is delighted to announce Sue Elliott, Chair of the Wellington Sculpture Trust, and a luminary in the field of strategic communications, as the judge for the 2024 RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture. Sue has been the chair of the Wellington Sculpture Trust for the past 11 years. Her extensive experience in the arts underscores the significance of these awards in nurturing and showcasing both established and emerging artists and their work.

Now in their fourth year, these awards, sponsored by arts philanthropist Richard T Nelson, celebrates exceptional achievements in small-scale sculpture. With a total prize pool of $25,000, including a $15,000 premier award, this category showcases the best of New Zealand's sculptural talent.

The awards will feature artworks by 30 finalists exhibited within the 2024 NZ Art Show, at the TSB Arena, Wellington May 31 – June 2. Amongst the finalists are renowned artists Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole, Kereama Taepa, Zena Elliott, and Mel Ford.

Sue has a background in various arts-related ventures, including involvement in Wellington Museums Trust, the New Zealand International Festival of the Arts, Public Art Heritage Aotearoa New Zealand, and College of Creative Arts, Massey University. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the judging process and her contributions to initiatives such as Changing Spaces, a sculpture walk during the 2000 International Festival of the Arts, highlight her commitment to promoting sculpture in New Zealand.

As well as judging the sculpture awards, Sue will also adjudicate the inaugural Hyundai Emerging Artist Awards, aimed at recognizing young talent studying art at NCEA Level 3 or equivalent. With a focus on nurturing creativity and potential, these awards reflect Sue's dedication to supporting emerging artists.

Commenting on her role, Sue expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I'm delighted to be judging these awards. Sculpture holds a special significance in New Zealand as an expression of our creative, cultural and social identity, , and I am a huge believer in enabling and encouraging emerging artists to thrive."

Since its inception in 2004, the NZ Art Show has been committed to promoting and celebrating New Zealand's vibrant arts scene. With the continued support of sponsors, the show has awarded over $200,000 to talented artists, fostering creativity and innovation across the nation, and making the NZ Art Show one of the most significant contributors to New Zealand’s arts community.

