SEEDS OF RENEWAL - a Celebration Of Restoration - The Sculpture Park At Waitakaruru Arboretum | Easter Weekend 2024

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 6:29 pm
Press Release: The Sculpture Park

Seeds of Renewal celebrates the 30+ years of replanting and beautifying a derelict quarry in Scotsman Valley near Cambridge. You are invited to a series of workshops over 4 days with hands-on experiences throughout the weekend: guest speakers and workshop demonstrations on seed collecting, propagation, organic gardening, pruning, designing & establishing an Asian forest, and soil care.

And of course, the weekend also provides the opportunity to enjoy the 2km art-in-nature walk with family and friends--- all at an affordable price of $15/adult and $5/child! Check out the range of topics and come more than once to take up the opportunity to learn and enjoy.

Online booking through our website will make your visit smoother and easier on this busy weekend. www.sculpturepark.co.nz

DayTimeslotTitle of Workshop/PresentationKey Presenter
Friday 29th March11amPropagation of Native Plants

Tony Ho

Full Bloom Nurseries

Friday, 29th March12am

Making Seed Bombs of

NZ native seeds and clay

Volunteer
Friday, 29th March 1pm

Soil Resilience--

Bring along a sample of your soil
Dr. Megan Balks

Soil Scientist

Friday, 29th March 3pmFormative tree pruning

Rob Graham

Wintec lecturer & Trust chair

Saturday, 30th March11amSeed collecting and storage

John Wakeling

Arboretum curator

Saturday, 30th March12am

Making Seed Bombs of

NZ native seeds and clay

Volunteer
Saturday, 30th March1pm

Organic gardening:

a low input approach

Sarah Oliver

Flowering Bean Organic Gardens

Saturday, 30th March3pmDesigning and Establishing an Asian forest of 3000 trees

Felicity Campbell

Landscape Architect

Roger MacGibbon

Ecologist

Sunday,31st March 11amRestoration of a hard-rock quarry

John Wakeling

Arboretum curator

Sunday, 31st March12am

Making Seed Bombs of

NZ native seeds and clay

Volunteer
Sunday,31st March1pmComposting Beatriz Illanes
Sunday,31st March3pmBiodiversity in your backyard

Michael Heiler

Educator GoEco

Monday, 1st April11amSeed collecting and storage

Owen Pratt

Head gardener

Monday, 1st April12amPlay with Clay – your own seed-raising pot and more!

Sylvia Sinel

Arts Administrator/Educator

Monday, 1st April1pmFruit tree pruning

John Woolford

Wintec lecturer and orchardist

Monday, 1st April3pm

Soil Resilience

Bring along a sample of your soil

Dr. Megan Balks

Soil Scientist

