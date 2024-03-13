SEEDS OF RENEWAL - a Celebration Of Restoration - The Sculpture Park At Waitakaruru Arboretum | Easter Weekend 2024
Seeds of Renewal celebrates the 30+ years of replanting and beautifying a derelict quarry in Scotsman Valley near Cambridge. You are invited to a series of workshops over 4 days with hands-on experiences throughout the weekend: guest speakers and workshop demonstrations on seed collecting, propagation, organic gardening, pruning, designing & establishing an Asian forest, and soil care.
And of course, the weekend also provides the opportunity to enjoy the 2km art-in-nature walk with family and friends--- all at an affordable price of $15/adult and $5/child! Check out the range of topics and come more than once to take up the opportunity to learn and enjoy.
Online booking through our website will make your visit smoother and easier on this busy weekend. www.sculpturepark.co.nz
|Day
|Timeslot
|Title of Workshop/Presentation
|Key Presenter
|Friday 29th March
|11am
|Propagation of Native Plants
Tony Ho
Full Bloom Nurseries
|Friday, 29th March
|12am
Making Seed Bombs of
NZ native seeds and clay
|Volunteer
|Friday, 29th March
|1pm
Soil Resilience--
Bring along a sample of your soil
|
Dr. Megan Balks
Soil Scientist
|Friday, 29th March
|3pm
|Formative tree pruning
Rob Graham
Wintec lecturer & Trust chair
|Saturday, 30th March
|11am
|Seed collecting and storage
John Wakeling
Arboretum curator
|Saturday, 30th March
|12am
Making Seed Bombs of
NZ native seeds and clay
|Volunteer
|Saturday, 30th March
|1pm
Organic gardening:
a low input approach
Sarah Oliver
Flowering Bean Organic Gardens
|Saturday, 30th March
|3pm
|Designing and Establishing an Asian forest of 3000 trees
Felicity Campbell
Landscape Architect
Roger MacGibbon
Ecologist
|Sunday,31st March
|11am
|Restoration of a hard-rock quarry
John Wakeling
Arboretum curator
|Sunday, 31st March
|12am
Making Seed Bombs of
NZ native seeds and clay
|Volunteer
|Sunday,31st March
|1pm
|Composting
|Beatriz Illanes
|Sunday,31st March
|3pm
|Biodiversity in your backyard
Michael Heiler
Educator GoEco
|Monday, 1st April
|11am
|Seed collecting and storage
Owen Pratt
Head gardener
|Monday, 1st April
|12am
|Play with Clay – your own seed-raising pot and more!
Sylvia Sinel
Arts Administrator/Educator
|Monday, 1st April
|1pm
|Fruit tree pruning
John Woolford
Wintec lecturer and orchardist
|Monday, 1st April
|3pm
Soil Resilience
Bring along a sample of your soil
Dr. Megan Balks
Soil Scientist