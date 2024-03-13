SEEDS OF RENEWAL - a Celebration Of Restoration - The Sculpture Park At Waitakaruru Arboretum | Easter Weekend 2024

Seeds of Renewal celebrates the 30+ years of replanting and beautifying a derelict quarry in Scotsman Valley near Cambridge. You are invited to a series of workshops over 4 days with hands-on experiences throughout the weekend: guest speakers and workshop demonstrations on seed collecting, propagation, organic gardening, pruning, designing & establishing an Asian forest, and soil care.

And of course, the weekend also provides the opportunity to enjoy the 2km art-in-nature walk with family and friends--- all at an affordable price of $15/adult and $5/child! Check out the range of topics and come more than once to take up the opportunity to learn and enjoy.

Online booking through our website will make your visit smoother and easier on this busy weekend. www.sculpturepark.co.nz

Day Timeslot Title of Workshop/Presentation Key Presenter Friday 29th March 11am Propagation of Native Plants Tony Ho Full Bloom Nurseries Friday, 29th March 12am Making Seed Bombs of NZ native seeds and clay Volunteer Friday, 29th March 1pm Soil Resilience-- Bring along a sample of your soil Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Dr. Megan Balks Soil Scientist Friday, 29th March 3pm Formative tree pruning Rob Graham Wintec lecturer & Trust chair Saturday, 30th March 11am Seed collecting and storage John Wakeling Arboretum curator Saturday, 30th March 12am Making Seed Bombs of NZ native seeds and clay Volunteer Saturday, 30th March 1pm Organic gardening: a low input approach Sarah Oliver Flowering Bean Organic Gardens Saturday, 30th March 3pm Designing and Establishing an Asian forest of 3000 trees Felicity Campbell Landscape Architect Roger MacGibbon Ecologist Sunday,31st March 11am Restoration of a hard-rock quarry John Wakeling Arboretum curator Sunday, 31st March 12am Making Seed Bombs of NZ native seeds and clay Volunteer Sunday,31st March 1pm Composting Beatriz Illanes Sunday,31st March 3pm Biodiversity in your backyard Michael Heiler Educator GoEco Monday, 1st April 11am Seed collecting and storage Owen Pratt Head gardener Monday, 1st April 12am Play with Clay – your own seed-raising pot and more! Sylvia Sinel Arts Administrator/Educator Monday, 1st April 1pm Fruit tree pruning John Woolford Wintec lecturer and orchardist Monday, 1st April 3pm Soil Resilience Bring along a sample of your soil Dr. Megan Balks Soil Scientist

© Scoop Media

