The Fantastical Labyrinth Of Colour And Light, Arborialis Luminarium, Returns To Aotearoa These School Holidays

From Saturday 13 to Sunday 28 April, Auckland Live in association with Insite Arts brings the highly popular ARBORIALIS Luminarium, a colourful inflatable labyrinth created by Alan Parkinson of Architects of Air, to Aotearoa. The astonishing multisensory experience for all ages will take place at Auckland’s Aotea Square. ARBORIALIS Luminarium echoes aspects of being lost in a forest – with many radiant canopies of leaves that stretch overhead accompanied by an immersive, ambient score by Irish composer Dr Michael Morris.

From the Guggenheim in Spain to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the monumental interactive walk-in sculptures from Architects of Air have astounded audiences across the globe.

A luminarium is a dazzling inflatable maze of winding paths and soaring domes where visitors can be immersed in an amazing world of light and hues for a unique sensory experience. Many people find a luminarium a place for rest or meditation.

The luminarium that will be displayed at Aotea Square – ARBORIALIS - is half the size of a football pitch and dedicated to the theme of trees. There are radiant canopies of leaves that stretch overhead and vibrant tree trunks rising from the ground beneath. The main dome sees a leaf motif in a magnificent arch that references the form of the Islamic Mosque domes as a primary source of inspiration from designer Alan Parkinson. The visual world of ARBORIALIS Luminarium is enhanced by the natural and spiritual sounds of the Song of Danu (a Celtic goddess).

Past visitor's perceptions of the luminarium experience have provoked comments such as

“It felt like living in a painting” or “being inside a spaceship”. The luminarium is wheelchair accessible, and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a minimum of 1 adult for up to 4 children. ARBORIALIS Luminarium will provide an excellent family day out in the city - the wonderful maze-like structure of light and colour will enthral the kids these school holidays!

It has been nine years since Architects of Air were last in Auckland, with their previous work Arboria proving popular at Aotea Square in the September 2015 school holidays. In January 2024, Arborialis was displayed at the Christchurch Buskers Festival, giving Ōtautahi a taste of what Aucklanders can now expect during these school holidays.



ARBORIALIS LUMINARIUM

Saturday 13 – Sunday 28 April

Opening times: Monday –Wednesday: 11am – 5pm | Thursday – Sunday: 9am – 5pm (last admission)

Aotea Square

Pre-sale starts Monday 18 March, 10am. Tickets on sale Tuesday 19 March: aucklandlive.co.nz

For more information on Architects of Air, visit architects-of-air.com and view past Luminariums here

Dropbox of assets here.

