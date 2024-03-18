Whereabouts - Solander Gallery Exhibition





Originally conceived as a combination print exchange and exhibition in collaboration with the Art Gallery of Ballarat we are thrilled to be hosting the Whereabouts project.

Whereabouts: Artists Respond

22 March - 4 May

This exhibition includes works by 56 emerging and established Victorian artists who were invited by leading Australian printmaker, Rona Green, to respond to the word ‘whereabouts’ in any way that resonated with them.

The artists have depicted real and imagined places in the built or natural environment and explore concepts relating to memory, history and family.

Each artist has created a new work in a standard size (380 x 280mm) using their printmaking technique of choice including etching, linocut, woodcut, lithography and digital media.

Join Gallery Director Vincent Drane for a walk through of the exhibition 1pm on Saturday 6 April if you would like to hear more about the artists and their work. This is a free event, RSVP appreciated.

Exhibiting Artists:

Sue Anderson, Elizabeth Banfield, Matthew Clarke, Paul Compton, Miranda Costa, Fiona Davey, Rachel Derum, Mark Dustin, Grace Eve, Philip Faulks, Kevin Foley, Eleanor Franks, David Frazer, Tyronne Gietzmann, Silvi Glattauer, Jackie Gorring, Rona Green, Gracia Haby & Louise Jennison, Gregory Harrison, Bill Hay, Judy Horacek, Anita Iacovella, Kyoko Imazu, Deborah Klein, Gillian Kline, Anita Laurence, Dianne Longley, Michael Lye, Marion Manifold, Cassie May, Aaron McLoughlin, Glenn Morgan, Carnegie Muir, Angela Nagel, Billy Nye, James Pasakos, Jim Pavlidis, Catherine Pilgrim, Michael Reynolds, Cathy Ronalds, David Rosengrave, John Ryrie, Libby Schreiber, Gwen Scott, Heather Shimmen, Glen Smith, Ruth Stanton, Neale Stratford, Sophia Szilagyi, Helen Timbury, Clayton Tremlett, Peter Ward, Deborah Williams, Joel Wolter and Jessi Wong.

Preview the exhibition here

Opening Hours:

11am - 3pm Friday and Saturday

& by appointment

