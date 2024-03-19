Introducing ‘Mr. Sanders’: Chef Hercules Noble Debuts New Restaurant On Ponsonby Road

Chef Hercules Noble has debuted his first late-night restaurant on Ponsonby Road called Mr. Sanders, dazzling food enthusiasts with innovative takes on beloved KFC classics.

From Hot & Crispy Boneless with kūmara velouté, through to a chocolate mousse topped with crispy chicken skin; the five-course tasting menu has been a smash-hit with reservations slammed in just over an hour.

Due to unprecedented demand, Mr. Sanders has opened additional reservation slots for the end of the week – covering night sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hercules has designed a menu that reimagines KFC’s fan-favourite Hot & Crispy Boneless, accompanied by other beloved cult classics – and it does not disappoint, fusing his signature style with the iconic taste of KFC.

Hors d’oeuvre:

Secret Recipe Sourdough: When two icons come together. A harmonious fusion of Herc’s iconic ‘Will it Sourdough’ bread and the Colonel’s 11 Herbs & Spices, served with zinger butter.

Entree

Popcorn Chicken Caesar Salad: A twist on the classic Caesar salad. KFC’s Popcorn Chicken with hummus, topped with avocado mousse and Caesar dressing, and finished with a soy-cured egg yolk and crostini.

Main Course 1

Potato & Gravy Ravioli: Double-sided fresh pasta ravioli filled with potato and spinach, complemented by a KFC gravy-inspired jus, and topped with Hot & Crispy Boneless chicken.

Main Course 2:

KFC’s Hot & Crispy Boneless with kūmara velouté: Hot & Crispy Boneless chicken pieces with pickle sour cream, kūmara velouté kawakawa and herb oil.

Dessert:

KFC-inspired Chocolate Mousse: Chocolate Mousse topped with crispy chicken skin and popcorn, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Fueled by the global resurgence of late-night dinner clubs, Mr. Sanders is not your ordinary late-night spot. The ambience exuded a mysterious allure, illuminated by neon lights, while the unmistakable aroma of the Colonel's 11 herbs and spices beckoned guests inside.

Chef Hercules Noble says: “It was a privilege to create a menu that celebrated and reimagined KFC’s iconic Hot & Crispy Boneless, along with other beloved cult classics – I thoroughly enjoyed getting creative with the Colonel.”

“The quality and substance of KFC flavours are enduring, this has been an incredible challenge to show how that iconic taste can be brought through into a range of dishes – from sourdough to chocolate mousse.”

Mr. Sanders is open for this week only, with the final tickets being released at noon today – Tuesday 19th March. Fans are warned to get in quick for what promises to be an epic culinary experience!

Tickets start from just $99, with all proceeds going to KFC’s charity partner, Surf Life Saving NZ.

Reservations are available online by visiting: https://mrsandersbykfc.eventbrite.co.nz/

For those who miss out, fret not! KFC Hot & Crispy Boneless is now spicing up menus nationwide New Zealanders can purchase the boneless bites in a 4-pack for $9.99 or in the Boneless Box, which includes 3 pieces of KFC Hot and Crispy Boneless, Reg Chips, Potato and gravy, and a bread roll for $12.99. Prices vary on delivery.

About KFC New Zealand

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin’ good recipe more than 75 years ago—a list of 11 secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of his kitchen door. Today, we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 27,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC was the first International quick service brand to open in New Zealand in 1971, the brand has now expanded to over 114 stores nationwide. For more information please visit www.kfc.co.nz

© Scoop Media

