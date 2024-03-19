Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Guitars, Two Mates And Two Very Different Takes On What It Means To Be A Modern Māori - A Musical Journey

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Circa Theatre

Two Guitars

Written by Jamie McCaskill
Directed by Carrie Green
Starring Jamie McCaskill and Cameron Clayton

23 March - 13 April

Two guitars, two mates and two very different takes on what it means to be a modern Māori.

Choice musicians Billy and Te Pou are about to smash the biggest night of their lives. But backstage, the super tūturu competition they’re in has them thinking, “umm… are we Māori enough for this gig?”

Hilarious, thoughtful and filled with fun, this touching comedy explores the world of third-gen Māori who’ve missed the reo bus and find themselves a bit lost.

From the mind of award-winning playwright Jamie McCaskill (Ngāti Tamaterā), this is a musical journey that is as funny as it is moving.

In this two-hander Jamie is joined by Golden Guitar winner Cameron Clayton (Ngāti Porou, Whāngai), who has performed in country music across NZ, Australia and USA, and has previously starred in productions of Cats, Rent, Shrek the Musical and Something Rotten.

Two Guitars is directed by award winning actor, writer and director Carrie Green (Ngāti Porou). She’s worked with the likes of Auckland Theatre Company, Taki Rua, Tawata Productions and World of Wearable Arts. Carrie’s acting credits include Silo Theatre’s Mr Burns and Cellfish, Bless the Child, Public Service Announcements and TV's Under the Vines. Also supporting Two Guitars is set and costume designer Ian Harman and lighting designer Talya Pilcher.

“A brave, powerful play… It is not to be missed.” Tania Kopytko, Theatreview

“This play has power because it explores very deep human concerns that have a huge effect on lives and identities.” Tania Kopytko, Theatreview

To book visit www.circa.co.nz or phone 04 801 7992

